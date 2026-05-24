Off The Coast Of San Diego Is California's Island City Haven With Beaches, Resorts, And A Walkable Village

An island getaway awaits in Southern California. No not on Catalina, but on Coronado. Although there's some debate about it's geography, it is recognized as a land-tied island on San Diego Bay (per The Coronado Times), and the city has been a popular seaside destination since the late 19th century. Despite being only a little over 5 miles away from Downtown San Diego, visiting Coronado arguably feels like you've traveled to an entirely different place. The palm tree-lined paradise, accessible from San Diego via the awe-inspiring Coronado Bridge, has everything for an idyllic coastal retreat. This includes serene beaches, waterfront resorts, and a walkable village on Orange Avenue (aka Downtown Coronado).

To hit the shore, visitors will find Coronado Beach, recognized for its views of Hotel del Coronado, a few blocks away from the downtown village. Reviewers on Google, many of whom describe this site as expansive, say it boasts powdery sand and recommend it as a sunset viewing spot. Moreover, it's divided into sections that provide different experiences for all beachgoers. Central Beach features volleyball courts and is best suited for taking a dip in the Pacific (note that lifeguards are on duty). There's also Coronado Dog Beach, where pups can splash in the water and dash through the sand.

A short drive away is Silver Strand State Beach. "It's super family-friendly, with plenty of space to play, build sandcastles, and soak up the sun without feeling crowded," describes a Google review. Additionally, this beach offers RV camping and is home to the Crown Cove Aquatic Center, where visitors can rent kayaks and other gear. But before you visit Coronado, be sure to check for beach advisories and comply with warning signs posted on the shore (there have been water quality issues due to contamination from the nearby Tijuana River).