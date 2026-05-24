Off The Coast Of San Diego Is California's Island City Haven With Beaches, Resorts, And A Walkable Village
An island getaway awaits in Southern California. No not on Catalina, but on Coronado. Although there's some debate about it's geography, it is recognized as a land-tied island on San Diego Bay (per The Coronado Times), and the city has been a popular seaside destination since the late 19th century. Despite being only a little over 5 miles away from Downtown San Diego, visiting Coronado arguably feels like you've traveled to an entirely different place. The palm tree-lined paradise, accessible from San Diego via the awe-inspiring Coronado Bridge, has everything for an idyllic coastal retreat. This includes serene beaches, waterfront resorts, and a walkable village on Orange Avenue (aka Downtown Coronado).
To hit the shore, visitors will find Coronado Beach, recognized for its views of Hotel del Coronado, a few blocks away from the downtown village. Reviewers on Google, many of whom describe this site as expansive, say it boasts powdery sand and recommend it as a sunset viewing spot. Moreover, it's divided into sections that provide different experiences for all beachgoers. Central Beach features volleyball courts and is best suited for taking a dip in the Pacific (note that lifeguards are on duty). There's also Coronado Dog Beach, where pups can splash in the water and dash through the sand.
A short drive away is Silver Strand State Beach. "It's super family-friendly, with plenty of space to play, build sandcastles, and soak up the sun without feeling crowded," describes a Google review. Additionally, this beach offers RV camping and is home to the Crown Cove Aquatic Center, where visitors can rent kayaks and other gear. But before you visit Coronado, be sure to check for beach advisories and comply with warning signs posted on the shore (there have been water quality issues due to contamination from the nearby Tijuana River).
Explore resort options in Coronado
Coronado Beach is considered to be one of the best in all of San Diego for your next vacation. Looking to be steps away from this destination and the downtown village during your time in Coronado? You can't go wrong with booking a stay at Hotel del Coronado, with rooms, cottages, and other lodgings throughout the 28-acre site. The historic resort, built in 1888, is a four-star property with ritzy vintage-inspired spaces. Although it has been modernized, this structure's opulent Victorian character remains. Hotel del Coronado features heated pools, beachfront dining, and an assortment of activities and amenities (such as outdoor movie screenings held on the shore and beach gear rentals).
While it's not as close to Coronado Beach, the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa is another waterfront option for those who are interested in spending a few days on the island. Surrounded by landscaped grounds, guests can enjoy breathtaking vistas of nearby Downtown San Diego from one of its pools and certain guest rooms. Other highlights include access to pickleball courts and jet ski rentals to explore the San Diego Bay. Plus, Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa is within walking distance of the Coronado Ferry Landing, which transports visitors to and from Downtown San Diego.
Next to Silver Strand State Beach is Loews Coronado Bay Resort. It also overlooks the San Diego Bay and is recommended by reviewers for its kid-friendly ambiance and exceptional hospitality. Featuring elegant rooms with a beachy flair, amenities range from three pools to a shuttle to the downtown village. It's worth mentioning that all three options are pet-friendly and are ranked among the top resorts in Coronado on Tripadvisor. However, a vacation in Coronado does come with a steep price tag, as nightly rates are typically well over $300.
Stroll, dine, and shop, Coronado's Orange Avenue
Coronado's sand, waves, and resorts will arguably leave a lasting impression. The same can be said about the city's walkable village. As one Tripadvisor user puts it, "the downtown area is as much a draw as the beach is." Orange Avenue is a scenic street brimming with palm trees and an array of quaint and trendy establishments. This includes top-rated eateries like Little Frenchie. The bistro offers a slice of France, with outdoor seating where you can enjoy brunch, dinner, and a Champagne happy hour.
For those who prefer caffeine over bubbles, the village has a couple of cafés, like the aquatic-themed Trident Coffee Coronado, a local brand serving nitro and specialty cold brews. If you're in the mood to do some shopping, there are retailers like Bay Books Coronado, previously named one of the best independent bookstores in the city by San Diego Magazine. In addition to dining and shopping, you can enjoy a movie at the architecturally stunning Village Theater, which dates back to the 1940s.
If you stroll down Orange Avenue, a majority of businesses are located between Eighth Street and Rh Dana Place — you can expect to spend a few hours here. Note that there is typically a free shuttle in the summer (Coronado's busiest season) that transports visitors around town, including to and from the beach, downtown village, and the Coronado Ferry Landing. However, Coronado is one of many San Diego County destinations for a beach vacation. You can also consider Mission Pacific Beach Resort, a seaside escape with chic design and stunning views, or South Carlsbad State Beach, offering oceanfront camping and surfing.