Between Atlanta And Pigeon Forge Is A Hidden Blue Ridge Mountain Waterfall Hike With Canyon Views
North Georgia is a veritable wonderland for nature enthusiasts. Featuring everything from mountains to waterfalls and beyond, this portion of the Peach State is a dream for anyone looking for a vacation that offers access to stunning outdoor locales and hiking.
And while considering where you'd like to go during a visit to the region, don't forget to drop a pin on DeSoto Falls, which are situated within the Chattahoochee National Forest DeSoto Falls Scenic Area. The scenic hike to the waterfall offers remarkable canyon views from its vantage in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a visit here is well worth it.
There's ample history in this region, though how much of it is fact as opposed to local legend is up for debate: as the story goes, Hernando De Soto — a Spanish colonizer who was the first European to venture into Georgia's interior, and from whom the Falls get their name — traversed the area of DeSoto Falls in the mid-1500s on an expedition for gold. While there's no gold to be found, the DeSoto Falls are a tucked-away destination that rewards the curious traveler with views galore. Getting here is easy by car: the DeSoto Falls are under 2.5 hours from Atlanta and around 3 hours from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, meaning it's an appealing getaway for a weekend or week in the mountains. So follow this easy DIY tip to waterproof your backpack and hit the road.
Explore the trails at DeSoto Falls
There's no shortage of waterfalls in Georgia: from this easily accessible waterfall hidden away in Helen to one that's enchantingly hidden in Atlanta's city bustle. There are three falls that make up DeSoto Falls: an upper, a middle, and a lower portion. When you arrive, there's plenty of parking available in a paved lot for which you'll pay a $5 fee.
You'll start the hike by passing through a picnic area, before reaching a fork. If you go left at the fork, you'll walk along a wide and forested trail for about a quarter of a mile to get to a platform overlooking the lower DeSoto Falls, which cascades about 20 feet.
Once you've gotten your fill of this view, travel back the way you came and then follow the trail markers to hike onward to the middle and upper Falls. The middle falls cascade around 80 feet, while the upper falls cascade 200 feet into the canyon below, passing over striking granite rock formations. At a total distance of about 2 miles, this hike is a quick and easy adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains that will take your breath away.