Between Atlanta And Pigeon Forge Is A Hidden Blue Ridge Mountain Waterfall Hike With Canyon Views

North Georgia is a veritable wonderland for nature enthusiasts. Featuring everything from mountains to waterfalls and beyond, this portion of the Peach State is a dream for anyone looking for a vacation that offers access to stunning outdoor locales and hiking.

And while considering where you'd like to go during a visit to the region, don't forget to drop a pin on DeSoto Falls, which are situated within the Chattahoochee National Forest DeSoto Falls Scenic Area. The scenic hike to the waterfall offers remarkable canyon views from its vantage in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a visit here is well worth it.

There's ample history in this region, though how much of it is fact as opposed to local legend is up for debate: as the story goes, Hernando De Soto — a Spanish colonizer who was the first European to venture into Georgia's interior, and from whom the Falls get their name — traversed the area of DeSoto Falls in the mid-1500s on an expedition for gold. While there's no gold to be found, the DeSoto Falls are a tucked-away destination that rewards the curious traveler with views galore. Getting here is easy by car: the DeSoto Falls are under 2.5 hours from Atlanta and around 3 hours from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, meaning it's an appealing getaway for a weekend or week in the mountains. So follow this easy DIY tip to waterproof your backpack and hit the road.