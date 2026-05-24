What's The Easiest National Park To Visit From New York City?

For many New Yorkers, "getting away" from the city usually means a trip to one of Long Island's windswept beaches or northwards into the Hudson Valley's pastures and quaint towns. These are all worthwhile escapes, no doubt, but if you want to boast about a truly nature-immersed getaway, it's possible to reach some national parks from the city without having to book a flight (though they will still require some legwork to get to). In terms of the closest by car or train, the easiest national park within reach of NYC is Shenandoah National Park, an accessible slice of scenic paradise in Virginia. You can find yourself driving through misty Blue Ridge vistas in five hours, depending on traffic, after leaving Manhattan.

The most straightforward way travelers can reach Shenandoah National Park from NYC is by car. From Manhattan, it's about a 298-mile drive to Shenandoah National Park. You'll need to pay a vehicle pass to drive into the park, which covers entry for everyone inside the vehicle (so carpooling is smart to save money). However, many New Yorkers don't have cars, and traffic around the city can be stressful and delaying. The closest you can get to Shenandoah National Park without a car is the nearby town of Culpeper, Virginia. Amtrak offers train routes between NYC and Culpeper that take under six hours. Then, you'll need to rent a car to drive the last 40 to 50 minutes from town into the park.