America's Worst City For Spring 2026 Allergies Is A Pacific Northwest Gem With An Ironic Nickname

Even if you consider all the trees in Boise, that doesn't explain why the city jumped in the allergies ranking so drastically for 2026. To get to the root of this change, you have to look at the broader ecosystem the trees are part of. The AAFA study notes how atmospheric rivers — streams of vapor that move from the ocean inland — bring rain and humidity into the city, causing plants (including trees, which Boise has a plethora of) to bloom earlier, produce more pollen, and have longer pollen seasons. In 2025 (the year for which AAFA drew its data from), Boise was at the receiving end of particularly intense atmospheric rivers, accelerating the usual plant growth cycle and contributing to increased pollen.

But why have atmospheric rivers — which are normal for the Pacific Northwest — thrown off the ecosystem now? According to an article published by Eos, atmospheric rivers are intensifying because of climate change. As the Earth gets hotter, more moisture is carried through the air. Researcher Duane Waliser told NASA that atmospheric rivers will get 25% larger by the end of the century, leading to 50% more storms and rainfall. Following the same logic, it will continue to worsen the pollen seasons and, therefore, allergies.

With that said, if you're planning a trip to the City of Trees and are prone to allergies, you may want to push your trip to a different time of year than spring. According to Pollen Count & Alerts, the typical pollen season in Boise goes from late February to October. Visiting around the end of pollen season in the fall could be a good choice, since Boise boasts vibrant fall foliage without the crowds.