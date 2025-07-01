One Of Boise's Best Neighborhoods Boasts Historic Idaho Homes, Trailheads, And Tree-Lined Streets
A city's best neighborhood reflects local connections between residents past and present and the land, nurturing future opportunities for all to thrive. In the historic North End district of Boise, Idaho, connections run deeper than meets the eye. What began as a collection of isolated houses in the city's first suburban district in the 1890s and was left to decay decades later has developed into a Boise icon. The North End features residential and business districts, outdoor trails, and streets that offer a look into Idaho's past and present.
Boise's North End stretches from Reserve Street to 28th Street and, like some of the city's other top neighborhoods, is just footsteps away from Camel's Back Park and some of the Treasure Valley's best hiking and biking trails. In the heart of the North End, early residents built mansions after the turn of the 20th century on Harrison Boulevard, named for the President who admitted Idaho to the Union in 1890. These small, tree-lined blocks are largely walkable and bikeable, being just over a mile from the heart of downtown, and are some of the best places in the "City of Trees" to witness gorgeous fall foliage.
While the North End has been gentrified, its working-class roots have traditionally led residents to pull together and enrich the community. Traditionally, North Enders support local businesses such as the Boise Co-op and welcome everyone to celebrate major holidays together, including Christmas, Halloween, and the annual Hyde Park Street Fair held in September. While the North End is inviting, the housing market is not; it has become one of the most expensive in the city.
Trails in and above the City of Trees
In recent decades, Boise has transformed from a sleepy capital city into a thriving tech hub with an incredible outdoor lifestyle during all four seasons. Whether you're going fly fishing on the Boise River, hiking in the foothills, or cycling on Hill Road, the North End is just minutes from some of the city's best recreation. On 13th Street — where the North End meets nature — you'll find Camel's Back Park, a local favorite for picnics, flying kites, or getting an incredible view of the Treasure Valley and a gorgeous sunset. Trails lead from the park into the majestic Foothills and the Camel's Back Reserve. Many of the trails are perfect for the whole family, though be sure to bring plenty of water and sunscreen.
As Harrison Boulevard crosses Hill Road, it changes to one of the curviest roads in the state, Bogus Basin Road. Thankfully, you don't have to drive all the way to the ski resort at the end to access some of Boise's best trails on the Ridge to Rivers trail network. Bring your four-legged friend and take on the Corrals Trail, then meander down the Highlands Trail to the edge of Boise's gorgeous Highlands neighborhood. This neighborhood is the origin of Boise's Parade of Homes, showcasing some of the most beautiful homes in the city. Many in the Highlands were designed by architects who integrated the local geography into their designs. Once you're done, you can't go wrong with a burger at Hawkins Pac-Out or diving into a pub lunch and a cold beer at O'Michael's, the North End's oldest watering hole.
The North End's eclectic side
If you're visiting Boise and are looking to get a taste reminiscent of Portland, especially its food scene, don't miss the North End's Hyde Park Historic District on 13th Street. The tree-lined, pedestrian and bicycle-friendly subdistrict has been a local favorite for one-of-a-kind boutiques, restaurants, and bars with a funky, artsy vibe. Whether you're coming back to civilization from a Ridges to Rivers trail or an afternoon in Camel's Back Park, don't miss a pitstop here. The shady streets surrounding 13th Street Pub and Grill, Lost Grove Brewing, and Hyde Park Pub and Grill create a perfect atmosphere for capping off an epic afternoon adventure.
Although Hyde Park is just a few blocks in size, it is home to some of Boise's most recognizable Mexican eateries. Casa Mexico has been serving up authentic Mexican fare in Boise since 1992, while Parilla Grill puts a colorful and flavorful twist on conventional burritos and nachos. Be sure to save room for a few scoops of Goody's homemade ice cream! If you're after New York Times-recognized Mexican cuisine or a true farm-to-fork experience in Idaho's wine country, head to the city of Caldwell, a short drive away.
In 1891, Boise built a state-of-the-art streetcar system linking the North End to downtown, though this was torn out in favor of automobiles. There is little trace of the streetcars today, and most blocks in this section of town have limited parking. If you're visiting during weekends and events where the North End comes alive, such as the annual Hyde Park Street Fair, parking will be a challenge. Opt to go local and use a bicycle.