One Of Boise's Best Neighborhoods Boasts Historic Idaho Homes, Trailheads, And Tree-Lined Streets

A city's best neighborhood reflects local connections between residents past and present and the land, nurturing future opportunities for all to thrive. In the historic North End district of Boise, Idaho, connections run deeper than meets the eye. What began as a collection of isolated houses in the city's first suburban district in the 1890s and was left to decay decades later has developed into a Boise icon. The North End features residential and business districts, outdoor trails, and streets that offer a look into Idaho's past and present.

Boise's North End stretches from Reserve Street to 28th Street and, like some of the city's other top neighborhoods, is just footsteps away from Camel's Back Park and some of the Treasure Valley's best hiking and biking trails. In the heart of the North End, early residents built mansions after the turn of the 20th century on Harrison Boulevard, named for the President who admitted Idaho to the Union in 1890. These small, tree-lined blocks are largely walkable and bikeable, being just over a mile from the heart of downtown, and are some of the best places in the "City of Trees" to witness gorgeous fall foliage.

While the North End has been gentrified, its working-class roots have traditionally led residents to pull together and enrich the community. Traditionally, North Enders support local businesses such as the Boise Co-op and welcome everyone to celebrate major holidays together, including Christmas, Halloween, and the annual Hyde Park Street Fair held in September. While the North End is inviting, the housing market is not; it has become one of the most expensive in the city.