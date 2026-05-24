Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Puerto Rico Vacations In 2026

In 2025, Puerto Rico welcomed 6.8 million air travelers at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and 1.6 million cruise passengers, making it Puerto Rico's fifth consecutive year of record-breaking tourism (via Discover Puerto Rico). All projections assumed the trend would continue, with 2026 adding new records to the island's belt. Instead, in a sudden twist, tourist movement into the island has decreased this year. So, what happened to make a seemingly thriving tourist destination lose its spark?

Okay, maybe "losing its spark" is a somewhat overdramatic statement, but some travelers in 2026 are indeed eschewing Puerto Rico for other destinations. However, the reasons have very little to do with Puerto Rico itself and more to do with rising travel costs, global economic instability, and a sudden uptick in flight prices. The conflict in Iran and the subsequent closing of the Strait of Hormuz, plus the sudden departure of Spirit Airlines, have led to a sharp increase in airfare, with domestic rates increasing by as much as 21% compared to the same time last year (via CNBC). As a result, many Americans might choose places closer to home (and accessible by car) as opposed to an island like Puerto Rico. According to Tourism Analytics, Puerto Rico welcomed around 2.2% fewer air travelers between January and April 2026, compared to the same months the previous year.

Another factor in the decline in Puerto Rican tourism is the fact that the local currency is the U.S. dollar. One reason Americans can travel to so many countries for (relatively) less money is because the U.S. dollar goes further in countries with a less valuable currency. But that advantage doesn't exist in Puerto Rico, and prices here are often comparable to the mainland.