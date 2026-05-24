'Canada's Most Beautiful Village' Is A Wildly Charming Little Locale Between Toronto And Ottawa
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, meaning that everyone judges the beauty of things subjectively. However, anyone who sets foot within the streets of Merrickville-Wolford will no doubt agree that this particular destination is particularly beautiful. After all, it's called "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" — a quick visit will show you why. Located along the Rideau River, the teensy village of Merrickville-Wolford feels like a quaint European town was stitched into the pastoral meadows of the Ontario countryside.
The village was once just Merrickville on its own, but later merged with Wolford Township to become Merrickville-Wolford, and though it feels small, the village's charms jump right off the page. Cross the bridge into downtown, and you will see brick facades on all sides. Pastel-hued storefronts are squeezed between stone buildings, with shady trees, curved awnings, and a swinging signage completing the picture. Much of Merrickville's architecture dates to the early 19th century, when the village was a riverfront trading port. Walking through downtown, you can almost feel a tingle of New England charm oozing from the colonial-era facades, and since the village's founder, William Merrick, came from Massachusetts, it suddenly makes sense.
Sightseers can explore the vestiges of Merrickville's industrial origins along the riverfront, where canal locks and the remains of stone mills still stand. Meanwhile, shoppers will delight at the cute boutiques crowded along Merrickville's main thoroughfare. Tasty eateries and cozy cafes welcome sightseers, while accommodations at the heart of the village mean a weekend getaway is a no-brainer. Toronto locals are about four hours away from Merrickville by car, while Ottawa residents can reach it in an hour. If you're flying in from the United States, Ottawa International Airport is the closest major airport and sits about an hour from the village by car.
Enjoy a scenic stroll around downtown Merrickville-Wolford
History fiends could spend the whole day wandering around Merrickville's historic landmarks. The impressive stone facades and brick storefronts create a picturesque backdrop and charming atmosphere for sightseeing strolls. Start in the downtown area at The Depot, a welcome center where tourists can grab local maps and brochures. Next, snap photos in front of the old village church, which dates back to the 1890s and features a square stone tower with a pointed turret. Gazing up at its old facade, you will almost feel like you have stepped back into a bygone era. Though now an event space, tourists can admire the church architecture from the street.
From the church, make your way over to the bridge that crosses the Rideau River, where grassy lawns shaded by wizened trees stretch along the water's edge. From here, you may spot the Merrickville Lockstation, where giant wooden barriers channel boats through the narrow canal parallel to the river, just as they would have centuries ago. Don't miss a peek at the stone blockhouse, which was constructed in the 1830s as a defensive barracks. "[Y]ou can almost imagine [the] soldiers once stationed here, guarding the canal and nearby locks," writes a previous visitor. Find a picnic table under a tree to sit back and enjoy the peaceful, historic scenery.
More sightseeing awaits at the Merrickville Ruins, which sits on an island in the river. Crumbling stone walls surrounded by shady trees are now all that remain of the various mills which once brought industry to Merrickville back in the early 19th century. Footpaths lead around the ruins, offering panoramic views of the woodlands framing the river. Continue your sightseeing in nearby Smiths Falls, a charming town with museums and local shops.
Browse the shops and local eateries in Merrickville-Wolford
Part of the fun in visiting a small town is browsing the local boutiques — and Merrickville offers plenty. In fact, the storefronts along the downtown street all have such charming facades and window displays that you will have a difficult time choosing where to start browsing. Looking for nature-themed decorative figurines? Head to Chaiya Home & Garden Decor, tucked within a delightful stone cottage. You will find all kinds of knick-knacks, from wind chimes and colorful yard ornaments to wooden furniture, eclectic pottery, and even jewelry.
Anyone who enjoys listening to music on vintage formats should stop by Vinyl Destination, called a "blast from the past" by a previous customer. Sift through the shelves filled with albums by artists from The Beatles to Taylor Swift, and you might even find a band shirt. Meanwhile, the bright pastel facade of The Merrickville Book Emporium welcomes bookworms inside to find new reading material. The shelves are crowded with an "excellent collection of used books, both recent and old, spanning fiction and history, science and religion," according to a previous customer.
When hunger strikes, grab lunch or dinner at The Goose and Gridiron, a historic pub that has been around since the 1850s. Previous diners have commended the welcoming staff and tasty offerings, not to mention generous portions. Order pub classics like fish and chips or a shepherd's pie, or even seafood dishes like coconut shrimp and fish tacos. For dessert, grab flavorful scoops at the Downtown Ice Cream Shoppe, featuring a delightful false-front facade. Find more Canadian charm in Perth, a riverside town with quaint shops, or drive into New York State to explore Ogdensburg, an affordable city with scenic river views.