'Canada's Most Beautiful Village' Is A Wildly Charming Little Locale Between Toronto And Ottawa

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, meaning that everyone judges the beauty of things subjectively. However, anyone who sets foot within the streets of Merrickville-Wolford will no doubt agree that this particular destination is particularly beautiful. After all, it's called "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" — a quick visit will show you why. Located along the Rideau River, the teensy village of Merrickville-Wolford feels like a quaint European town was stitched into the pastoral meadows of the Ontario countryside.

The village was once just Merrickville on its own, but later merged with Wolford Township to become Merrickville-Wolford, and though it feels small, the village's charms jump right off the page. Cross the bridge into downtown, and you will see brick facades on all sides. Pastel-hued storefronts are squeezed between stone buildings, with shady trees, curved awnings, and a swinging signage completing the picture. Much of Merrickville's architecture dates to the early 19th century, when the village was a riverfront trading port. Walking through downtown, you can almost feel a tingle of New England charm oozing from the colonial-era facades, and since the village's founder, William Merrick, came from Massachusetts, it suddenly makes sense.

Sightseers can explore the vestiges of Merrickville's industrial origins along the riverfront, where canal locks and the remains of stone mills still stand. Meanwhile, shoppers will delight at the cute boutiques crowded along Merrickville's main thoroughfare. Tasty eateries and cozy cafes welcome sightseers, while accommodations at the heart of the village mean a weekend getaway is a no-brainer. Toronto locals are about four hours away from Merrickville by car, while Ottawa residents can reach it in an hour. If you're flying in from the United States, Ottawa International Airport is the closest major airport and sits about an hour from the village by car.