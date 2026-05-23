This City In Europe Was Named The Trendiest International Destination For 4th Of July Weekend In 2026

Even patriotic Americans might eventually get fed up with the beach traffic and chaos of Fourth of July weekend in the U.S. and choose to celebrate American Independence abroad. While millions of Americans hit the road to gather at fireworks displays, others head to the airport, anticipating spritzes on cobbled streets and gelato breaks by fountains. At least, that's what Tripadvisor's 2026 Summer Travel Index indicates. In the travel review platform's study, Rome was the top-trending international destination for the Fourth of July weekend. Beating out other countries like the Dominican Republic that are closer to home, Italy seems to offer something especially appealing for a weekend getaway during the patriotic hubbub.

The Tripadvisor report based its ranking on site traffic from U.S. and U.K. users between February and April 2026, looking at travel plans during the holiday weekend. With Rome scoring the most sought-after international spot for the Fourth of July weekend, you might wonder if Rome is simply the top summer destination overall. Not the case, as Rome ranked fourth for general summer travel, and Cancún, Mexico, took the crown in that category. One thing Rome offers over other potential international cities for the holiday is spectacle. Instead of firework shows and parades, travelers can see the dancing waters of the Trevi Fountain and the floodlit dome of St. Peter's Basilica. Also, Rome is fairly easy for a long weekend trip. Its historic core is compact, with many major sites within walking distance. There are lots of things you can do with even just one day in Rome. Plus, it's well-connected to the U.S. by airlines, with direct flights from many major U.S. cities.