This City In Europe Was Named The Trendiest International Destination For 4th Of July Weekend In 2026
Even patriotic Americans might eventually get fed up with the beach traffic and chaos of Fourth of July weekend in the U.S. and choose to celebrate American Independence abroad. While millions of Americans hit the road to gather at fireworks displays, others head to the airport, anticipating spritzes on cobbled streets and gelato breaks by fountains. At least, that's what Tripadvisor's 2026 Summer Travel Index indicates. In the travel review platform's study, Rome was the top-trending international destination for the Fourth of July weekend. Beating out other countries like the Dominican Republic that are closer to home, Italy seems to offer something especially appealing for a weekend getaway during the patriotic hubbub.
The Tripadvisor report based its ranking on site traffic from U.S. and U.K. users between February and April 2026, looking at travel plans during the holiday weekend. With Rome scoring the most sought-after international spot for the Fourth of July weekend, you might wonder if Rome is simply the top summer destination overall. Not the case, as Rome ranked fourth for general summer travel, and Cancún, Mexico, took the crown in that category. One thing Rome offers over other potential international cities for the holiday is spectacle. Instead of firework shows and parades, travelers can see the dancing waters of the Trevi Fountain and the floodlit dome of St. Peter's Basilica. Also, Rome is fairly easy for a long weekend trip. Its historic core is compact, with many major sites within walking distance. There are lots of things you can do with even just one day in Rome. Plus, it's well-connected to the U.S. by airlines, with direct flights from many major U.S. cities.
What to do in Rome on Fourth of July weekend
If you're planning to celebrate the Fourth of July in Rome, you might find some localized events, but don't expect a city-wide observance. Most Italians likely will think of it as just a normal day, but there are some spots around the city with an American presence that lean into it. A Reddit user suggested checking out expat bars, which sometimes have celebrations. In past years, the American University of Rome has hosted Fourth of July parties open to the public with fireworks, a cookout, and live music — you can check the American Club of Rome's page to see if another event opens for registration.
Beyond Fourth of July-specific activities, Rome offers plenty to do to take advantage of the holiday. Outdoor dining is everywhere (albeit with pasta rather than burgers), and piazzas are filled with life late into the night. There are many free activities in Rome, too. In lieu of a nighttime fireworks show, you can walk around and see Rome's illuminated ruins. A stop at the Roman Forum is a must to see the remains of the ancient civic center that served as a model for the Mall in Washington, D.C. Not to mention, the Roman concepts discussed there inspired the political founding of the U.S. Alternatively, if you'd rather spend the weekend on the beach, there are some easy and incredible day trips from Rome along the coast. For example, you can get to the beaches of Ostia in 40 to 50 minutes by train from the city center.