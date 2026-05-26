Between Minneapolis And Madison Is A Scenic Midwest River City With Camping, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun

If you're looking for a small Midwestern city that offers abundant outdoor access, camping, and delicious cuisine, you'll want to zoom in on the scenic riverfront hub of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Though New Lisbon's population is only around 2,500, it punches above its weight when it comes to things to do (and eat), and makes for an ideal summertime tourist destination for anyone eager to spend time in proximity to nature. Here, you're near the Lemonweir River and Castle Rock Lake, and have easy access to numerous state parks and wildlife conservation areas.

This idyllic city is conveniently accessible for city dwellers looking for a break from urban life. If you're driving to New Lisbon, it's under 90 minutes from Madison and about three hours from Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you're flying, the closest commercial airport is La Crosse Regional Airport, about an hour away from New Lisbon, which provides connections to various domestic locations.

Once you arrive, book one of the 50 campsites at New Lisbon Riverside Park Campground, many of which (as the name suggests) face the picturesque Lemonweir River. Don't forget to pack some durable, packable, must-have camping chairs so you can comfortably enjoy the view. Here, you'll find both tent and RV camping areas, and amenities including a boat ramp, pavilion, and a busy calendar of events and activities. While visitors appreciate the views, amenities, affordability, and friendly vibes from staff and fellow campers, just know that this isn't the quietest campground, as birdsong and noise from the nearby highway can carry — so if you're a light sleeper, pack earplugs.