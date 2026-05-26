Between Minneapolis And Madison Is A Scenic Midwest River City With Camping, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun
If you're looking for a small Midwestern city that offers abundant outdoor access, camping, and delicious cuisine, you'll want to zoom in on the scenic riverfront hub of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Though New Lisbon's population is only around 2,500, it punches above its weight when it comes to things to do (and eat), and makes for an ideal summertime tourist destination for anyone eager to spend time in proximity to nature. Here, you're near the Lemonweir River and Castle Rock Lake, and have easy access to numerous state parks and wildlife conservation areas.
This idyllic city is conveniently accessible for city dwellers looking for a break from urban life. If you're driving to New Lisbon, it's under 90 minutes from Madison and about three hours from Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you're flying, the closest commercial airport is La Crosse Regional Airport, about an hour away from New Lisbon, which provides connections to various domestic locations.
Once you arrive, book one of the 50 campsites at New Lisbon Riverside Park Campground, many of which (as the name suggests) face the picturesque Lemonweir River. Don't forget to pack some durable, packable, must-have camping chairs so you can comfortably enjoy the view. Here, you'll find both tent and RV camping areas, and amenities including a boat ramp, pavilion, and a busy calendar of events and activities. While visitors appreciate the views, amenities, affordability, and friendly vibes from staff and fellow campers, just know that this isn't the quietest campground, as birdsong and noise from the nearby highway can carry — so if you're a light sleeper, pack earplugs.
Enjoy delicious cuisine in New Lisbon
For a small city, there's no shortage of good food in New Lisbon. For delicious fare in a welcoming setting, head to the highly-rated eatery Corner Kitchen, which describes itself as "your hometown diner." Here, you'll find local ingredients, food made from scratch, and a slice of local flavor. Originally named the Corner Cafe, this establishment has been a staple in the New Lisbon area for generations. Under the ownership of Jena Southworth, a lifelong New Lisbon resident, this cornerstone bistro has been given a fresh update — now serving dinner and cocktails in addition to breakfast and lunch — but remains true to its history as a gathering spot in the community. Don't miss the mouthwatering weekly specials, which include Tuesday tacos and a Friday fish fry, among other delights.
For easygoing and yummy Sunday brunch vibes (even if it's not actually Sunday), grab a table at Oscar's Bar & Grill. Country-cooking classics are the name of the game at this restaurant, which visitors describe as fun and friendly. Opt for steak and eggs (sourced locally from Wisconsin River Meats in nearby Mauston) if you're hungry and looking for protein. Or go for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and other perennial American favorites — or branch out with a breakfast burrito, avocado toast, or even a breakfast burger.
And for outdoor dining with a view, look no further than family-owned Pine Cove Lakefront Resort and Bar, which is situated just a 12-minute drive outside of town, right on the shores of Castle Rock Lake. Snag a table on the lake-facing deck and order a tasty smash burger: a house specialty. Check the restaurant's website or Facebook page to stay in the loop on their frequent live music performances, comedy nights, karaoke, and other events.
Have some outdoor fun
A unique way to experience the stunning scenery and spend time in the great outdoors in and around New Lisbon is to book an ATV tour with Adrenaline Rush Sports. Don't be scared off by the name: while this is a thrilling activity, you're in safe hands here, as all tours come with an experienced guide who will supervise to ensure you're following safety protocols and staying on the designated trails. Know before you go: to drive an ATV, you must 18 or older (teens aged 16 and older are permitted to drive as long as a guardian is also present), and kids must be five and up to ride in one. If you're traveling as a family or in a group, a great option is to book a private tour for two to four hours. Or join in on an ATV loop that leads to a rollicking trail ride near Castle Rock Lake on scenic trails ringed with pines and wildlife.
For a day of fun out on the lake, you can rent vessels of all sorts from Castle Rock Lake Watersports, headquartered in neighboring Mauston. Go paddling on single or double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, or canoes to explore the lake that New Lisbon overlooks. Or, rent a pontoon (by the day or by the week) to kick back and relax with your group (maximum capacity is 13 people).
Pack up a picnic and some drinks in this stylish backpack cooler you can find at Costco for just $20, and get ready for a day of lake fun. No matter what aquatic activity you choose to partake in, one thing is for certain: this scenic lake escape is well worth exploring during your time in New Lisbon.