Nestled On The Ohio-West Virginia Border Is A Scenic State Park With Camping, Boating, And Leisurely Strolls
While northern Ohio is usually what attracts visitors, the southern region can surprise you with its nature. You can head to Meigs County for scenic landscapes and outdoor activities at a lake and riverfront state park. Situated on the border of Ohio and West Virginia is Forked Run State Park, just outside Reedsville. This Appalachia destination allows you to soak in lakefront views and admire the lush hills surrounding the state park, all while the Ohio River flows on the other side. With 791 acres of space, you can plan a wonderful getaway at this hidden gem — it's "a great place to stop and unwind," as one Google reviewer said.
Forked Run State Park makes for a lovely day trip, as it offers free admission, water-based recreation, and lovely walks. As with most nature escapes, camping adds a rustic charm to the retreat. Whether you prefer a primitive experience, a standard electric site, or a cabin stay, all you have to do is choose your own adventure. The campground is equipped with essentials for a comfortable night under the stars. During the day, the 102-acre lake is the place to be. From leisurely boat trips to angling excursions, the small body of water has a designated beach for splashing around.
At the same time, Forked Run State Park provides direct access to the Ohio River, where you can launch your vessel into the water. When you're not donning your swimsuit, go for a stroll along the trails to bask in the solitude. You can drive to Forked Run from Columbus and arrive within one hour and 40 minutes. Coming from Akron takes 2.5 hours, while Cincinnati is more than three hours away.
Spend the night at Forked Run State Park
Forked Run State Park caters to different outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy a traditional camping trip or sleep with a roof over your head in a bucolic cabin. Perched above the valley floor, the campground is divided into five zones, with gorgeous vistas of Forked Run Lake. Camping Area 1 boasts 49 electric sites with 50-amp service. This comes with a central showerhouse, restroom, and gray wastewater, with drinking water available throughout the place. Kids can burn off energy at the playground, then gather at the amphitheater for hangouts. This is also where the three camper cabins are located. While this zone is pet-friendly, the cabins aren't.
Camping Area 2 is a smaller loop with 24 electric sites. It's equipped with similar facilities, plus a gaga ball court for some high-energy elimination games. Your four-legged friends can join you in this area. Meanwhile, those who'd like to rough it out with non-hookup camping can get a spot at Camping Area 3. With 46 primitive sites, you and your canine companion will have access to drinking water and restroom facilities, along with a nearby showerhouse and a playground.
The smallest loop here is Camping Area 4, with only eight sites available. These, too, are pet-friendly non-electric sites, with close proximity to a dump station. Camping Area 5, on the other hand, has a mix of electric and non-electric sites, bringing the total to 21 pet-friendly spots. There are more facilities that make for a fun escape. You can play a few rounds at the disc golf course, then practice your serve on the volleyball court. There are several picnic areas and shelters at the campground. Armed with the right camping tips (that no one tells you about, per the internet), you're all set to camp out.
Take advantage of boating, fishing, and hiking opportunities
Despite not being the biggest state park out there, the 791 acres of Forked Run provide just the amount of space for outdoor recreation. There are two boat launches around the lake — one is located on its southern point near the campground (where you'll find a dock, too), while the other is on the western shore. Although there is no maximum horsepower restriction currently enforced, all watercraft powered by motors exceeding 10 horsepower have to keep their speed low enough so they produce no wake.
Angling is a beloved activity at Forked Run Lake. Common catches include largemouth bass, bluegill, white crappie, and flathead catfish. During the warmer months, you can rent out kayaks and canoes to paddle on the lake. While the large Berlin Lake in northern Ohio is a boater's paradise, Forked Run has another trick up its sleeve: There's a ramp on the Ohio River, too, which makes it easy to move between lake and river boating.
Back on the land, multiple trails offer easy walks. The Forked Run Lakeview Trail stretches for 2.2 miles, taking about one hour to complete. While it's rated easy, this loop climbs up to 232 feet with a few steep sections; it's harder to navigate after rainfall, so make sure to have sturdy boots on. There's lots of shade along the way, with lake views peeping on the first half of the hike. As for the Honeysuckle Trail, the 0.5-mile path snakes through the campground. After you've experienced the best of Forked Run, don't end your south Ohio getaway just yet. Simply drive north for 35 minutes, and you'll reach an idyllic park in Athens — Strouds Run State Park is a natural wonderland with a serene lake, unique cave, and trails.