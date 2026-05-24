Nestled On The Ohio-West Virginia Border Is A Scenic State Park With Camping, Boating, And Leisurely Strolls

While northern Ohio is usually what attracts visitors, the southern region can surprise you with its nature. You can head to Meigs County for scenic landscapes and outdoor activities at a lake and riverfront state park. Situated on the border of Ohio and West Virginia is Forked Run State Park, just outside Reedsville. This Appalachia destination allows you to soak in lakefront views and admire the lush hills surrounding the state park, all while the Ohio River flows on the other side. With 791 acres of space, you can plan a wonderful getaway at this hidden gem — it's "a great place to stop and unwind," as one Google reviewer said.

Forked Run State Park makes for a lovely day trip, as it offers free admission, water-based recreation, and lovely walks. As with most nature escapes, camping adds a rustic charm to the retreat. Whether you prefer a primitive experience, a standard electric site, or a cabin stay, all you have to do is choose your own adventure. The campground is equipped with essentials for a comfortable night under the stars. During the day, the 102-acre lake is the place to be. From leisurely boat trips to angling excursions, the small body of water has a designated beach for splashing around.

At the same time, Forked Run State Park provides direct access to the Ohio River, where you can launch your vessel into the water. When you're not donning your swimsuit, go for a stroll along the trails to bask in the solitude. You can drive to Forked Run from Columbus and arrive within one hour and 40 minutes. Coming from Akron takes 2.5 hours, while Cincinnati is more than three hours away.