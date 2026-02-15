Ohio's Idyllic Park In Athens Is A Natural Wonderland With Scenic Trails, A Serene Lake, And A Unique Cave

You can stroll along the streets of Athens, Ohio, immersing yourself in its art scene and everything else that makes it a buzzing college city, but what do you do when you decide you need a nature escape? Just head to the city's outskirts to Strouds Run State Park, where outdoor recreation spans a wide range of landscapes. Covering 2,606 acres of verdant valleys, sandstone bluffs, lush forests, and a serene lakefront, this wonderland entices all sorts of enthusiasts. Campers bring their equipment to spend the night under the stars; hikers wander the winding trails; birdwatchers spot species like warblers, thrushes, vireos, and hawks; and bikers and equestrians ride over 23 miles of paths.

Originally home to the Adena Indians and Shawnee Nation, Strouds Run State Park was named after the Strouds family, who came to the region in the 19th century. After the state obtained the land, the park was established in 1953. Visitors are especially drawn to Dow Lake, where waterfront fun awaits. Named after C.L. Dow, who played a huge role in the reservoir's creation, the 161-acre lake was built in 1960. These days, the idyllic shoreline is frequented by anglers, boaters, swimmers, and those who simply wish to bask in the sun's rays.

Strouds Run State Park's geology is another reason why it's such a unique destination. With sandstone crags and rocky terrain around every corner, visitors can swap the lake views for rugged treks, possibly even ending up in a recess cave that's a product of frost action. To see it for yourself, all you have to do is drive 10 minutes east of Athens to arrive at the state park. The drive from Columbus, a hot foodie destination full of international flavors, takes one hour and 15 minutes.