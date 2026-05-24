Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is North Carolina's Second Largest Lake With Premier Fishing Spots

What's shaped like a squished lizard, offers premier fishing, and rests more than 600 feet above sea level? High Rock Lake, one of North Carolina's largest manmade bodies of water, lies just 50 minutes away from Greensboro and a little over an hour from Charlotte. The large aquatic destination presents an ideal day trip or weekend away for anglers, boating enthusiasts, and bird watchers.

High Rock's 15,000 acres of water make it the second-largest manmade lake in the Tar Heel State, formed by an eponymous dam and fed by two rivers and several creeks. Unlike most water-adjacent areas, High Rock and some of its surrounding real estate have remained decidedly low-key and accessible, immune from the waterfront property premium (though some million-dollar homes have been built). "It's very much a lake 'for the people,' and most houses around it are not particularly high-end," according to one Reddit user. "Property on the lake has been selling for cheap, even in this market." But it's not just the humans enjoying the environs. The lake's size makes it a haven for a broad collection of wildlife, from blue herons to flamingos in the skies, with crappie and bass floating under the water's surface.

The lake's 350 miles of shoreline aren't an all-out watery paradise, though. There are some downsides, including stubborn, lasting environmental issues. But High Rock can offer a humbler, more affordable chance at a lakefront vacation. "It is the perfect blend of fun and relaxation," local Lockie Hunter wrote in a review on Google. "The 'pace' of the lake is just perfect [...] High Rock strikes that perfect balance of having enough to do, while also not feeling overcrowded."