This Vibrant East Coast Vacation Haven Has Partially Overturned Its Ban On Large Cruise Ships

Why is Bar Harbor so well known? The town is small, at only about 5,300 full-time residents, yet it's one of the most famous destinations in Maine. It's shockingly far north, a nearly five-hour drive from Boston, but more than 3 million travelers visit the town each year. Acadia is one of the smaller national parks, ranking 49th out of 62, yet more than 4 million people come here to enjoy the many paths, rugged coastline, and panoramic views from the Beehive Loop Trail. Maybe it's the lobster. Maybe it's the scenic bay. Maybe it's because "Bah Hahbah" sounds so delightful in a New England accent. Whatever the reason, tourists have long been gaga over this town — and some locals have worried that they're loving Bar Harbor to death.

Overtourism is becoming a big problem in many popular travel destinations, including Bar Harbor, and in 2022, frustrated voters worked to ban large cruise ships from mooring in town. In past years, a single ship could flood Bar Harbor with 4,000 vacationers. The ban prevented any ship with 1,000 or more passengers from dropping anchor in local waters. To keep Bar Harbor a vibrant vacation haven, many locals wanted to keep larger influxes at bay.

Then came May 2026, when U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker ruled that the ban was "unconstitutional." Instead of overturning the referendum altogether, Judge Walker declared that larger ships shouldn't be admitted in July and August (the town's high season), but the ban was "unenforceable" in any other month. This was the latest development in an ongoing legal battle, which is likely far from over.