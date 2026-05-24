This Vibrant East Coast Vacation Haven Has Partially Overturned Its Ban On Large Cruise Ships
Why is Bar Harbor so well known? The town is small, at only about 5,300 full-time residents, yet it's one of the most famous destinations in Maine. It's shockingly far north, a nearly five-hour drive from Boston, but more than 3 million travelers visit the town each year. Acadia is one of the smaller national parks, ranking 49th out of 62, yet more than 4 million people come here to enjoy the many paths, rugged coastline, and panoramic views from the Beehive Loop Trail. Maybe it's the lobster. Maybe it's the scenic bay. Maybe it's because "Bah Hahbah" sounds so delightful in a New England accent. Whatever the reason, tourists have long been gaga over this town — and some locals have worried that they're loving Bar Harbor to death.
Overtourism is becoming a big problem in many popular travel destinations, including Bar Harbor, and in 2022, frustrated voters worked to ban large cruise ships from mooring in town. In past years, a single ship could flood Bar Harbor with 4,000 vacationers. The ban prevented any ship with 1,000 or more passengers from dropping anchor in local waters. To keep Bar Harbor a vibrant vacation haven, many locals wanted to keep larger influxes at bay.
Then came May 2026, when U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker ruled that the ban was "unconstitutional." Instead of overturning the referendum altogether, Judge Walker declared that larger ships shouldn't be admitted in July and August (the town's high season), but the ban was "unenforceable" in any other month. This was the latest development in an ongoing legal battle, which is likely far from over.
The controversy behind Bar Harbor cruise tourism
Tourism isn't new to Bar Harbor. Acadia National Park was established — as the first such park east of the Mississippi River — back in 1919. As a sizable town that shares Mt. Desert Island with Acadia, Bar Harbor is the natural place for most visitors to eat, fuel up, and stay the night. Tycoons and celebrities have summered here since the Gilded Age, and much of the local economy has relied on tourism ever since. But cruise ships didn't arrive en masse until the 1990s. Once they did, new hotels and waves of seasonal workers arrived to match the booming crowds, and the town has attracted ever-growing patronage since.
Many Bar Harbor residents have argued that it's too much of a good thing. Several town councilors even told TV news station WGME in 2023 about the challenges they were facing. They described a town with backed up traffic and fully booked hotels. That same year, the periodical Mainebiz reported that Bar Harbor would need to build more than 600 new homes by 2033 to mitigate its housing crisis.
On the other hand, local businesses have come to rely on the enormous customer volume. If 182,000 people walked down a gangplank in 2024 but only 50,000 arrive by cruise ship by the end of 2026, hoteliers and restaurateurs will likely feel that loss. After all, Bar Harbor is one of America's most affordable vacation destinations, but only if the tourism sector remains healthy. For all parties, livelihoods hang in the balance. Judge Walker's ruling may have sounded like a compromise, but the debate remains contentious.
How you can help reverse overtourism in Bar Harbor
Visitors might not notice overtourism. They may rue highway gridlock or resent waiting in lines, but these inconveniences can feel fleeting to short-term guests. Shipborne travelers may feel even less concern since spending a few hours in town with a few thousand other passengers is a breezy experience.
Yet if overtourism does concern you, you can always visit in the shoulder seasons. Maine can be beautiful in spring and fall, and the number of visitors drops dramatically between November and May. And if you're coming by sea, you can arrive on a smaller cruise ship any time of year.
While 1,000 passengers isn't huge by Royal Caribbean standards, you probably won't run out of people to play shuffleboard with, and the journey can feel more intimate.
You also don't have to stay in town. As a day-tripper to Mt. Desert Island, you can get your fill of pine forests and seafood restaurants in a single day. Afterward, you can find scores of hotels back on the mainland, which are generally cheaper and less packed-to-the-gills than the inns in Bar Harbor itself. One place to escape the crowds is Seal Harbor, an underrated Acadia National Park gateway brimming with charm and beaches. Don't get us wrong: Bar Harbor is wonderful, especially for first-time visitors. But there are infinite ways to enjoy it without ruining the vibe.