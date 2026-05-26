Zion National Park's Free And Easy Way To Explore That Doesn't Require Your Car

The scenic drive along the floor of Zion Canyon is a winding ribbon of beauty that has been leaving visitors agape since the canyon's paved route you drive today was first built in 1931-32. The idea of a shuttle service was first discussed in the park's 1975 and 1977 management plans, with the aim of easing congestion, which would help preserve the serene atmosphere. However, it wasn't until 2000 that Zion National Park finally took action to mitigate years of heavy high-season traffic by banning passenger vehicles on the primary scenic drag from March through November and establishing a shuttle service. The park's shuttle fleet went all-electric in 2024.

Once you've parked (more on that later) and paid your admission or shown your America the Beautiful pass at the gate, you can hop on board the free shuttle for the 7.7-mile route, with a total of nine stops giving access to scenic viewpoints and some of the park's most popular trailheads. No permits. No reservations. Just hop on, hop off, and hop back on again. Rinse, repeat.

Visitors have largely welcomed the opportunity to ride rather than drive while ogling the spectacular scenery amidst congestion. "I'm not usually a fan of park shuttles, but the transportation up the scenic drive was so efficient and took the headache out of parking," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "There was always another shuttle coming within a few minutes, so we never had to wait long." Drivers can still use Zion's other roads to explore more remote sections of the park, like the scenic drive to Kolob Canyon, or the equally stunning Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway. Still, keep in mind that larger RVs and trailers need to pay an additional fee to arrange a special escort through the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel.