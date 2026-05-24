Florida's Private-Island Resort In The Keys Is A Lovely Escape With Cottages, A White-Sand Beach, And Tasty Eats

The Florida Keys have long been one of the most idyllic vacation spots in the Southern United States, with historic Key West serving as the jewel of the island chain. Sunset Key Cottages — positioned on a private island only a stone's throw from Key West — is a secluded, Opal Collection resort where vacationers can enjoy the slow pace of island time.

The 27-acre private island features 40 luxurious cottages with resort-style amenities, including a spa and world-class dining. Beyond the facilities, Sunset Key Cottages showcases a range of white-sand beaches and pristine pools, allowing vacationers to enjoy their time on the coast without battling for a spot to lay their towel. Key West is one of the most popular nearby islands, and some of the best things to do on Key West don't cost a dime.

Although it's secluded, travelling to Sunset Key Cottages is straightforward. Vacationers can drive or fly into Key West — the international airport (EYW) is a bustling hub and Florida's closest airport to the beach. From there, vacationers are instructed to take an Uber or taxi to Sunset Key's sister property on Key West — the Opal Key Resort and Marina — for access to the private shuttle boat dubbed Lil Princess, which runs for resort visitors every day from 6:45 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. If you miss the last boat out, it also runs by request after 10:45 p.m. by simply calling the resort's front desk.