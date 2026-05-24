Florida's Private-Island Resort In The Keys Is A Lovely Escape With Cottages, A White-Sand Beach, And Tasty Eats
The Florida Keys have long been one of the most idyllic vacation spots in the Southern United States, with historic Key West serving as the jewel of the island chain. Sunset Key Cottages — positioned on a private island only a stone's throw from Key West — is a secluded, Opal Collection resort where vacationers can enjoy the slow pace of island time.
The 27-acre private island features 40 luxurious cottages with resort-style amenities, including a spa and world-class dining. Beyond the facilities, Sunset Key Cottages showcases a range of white-sand beaches and pristine pools, allowing vacationers to enjoy their time on the coast without battling for a spot to lay their towel. Key West is one of the most popular nearby islands, and some of the best things to do on Key West don't cost a dime.
Although it's secluded, travelling to Sunset Key Cottages is straightforward. Vacationers can drive or fly into Key West — the international airport (EYW) is a bustling hub and Florida's closest airport to the beach. From there, vacationers are instructed to take an Uber or taxi to Sunset Key's sister property on Key West — the Opal Key Resort and Marina — for access to the private shuttle boat dubbed Lil Princess, which runs for resort visitors every day from 6:45 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. If you miss the last boat out, it also runs by request after 10:45 p.m. by simply calling the resort's front desk.
Cottages, activities, and when to visit Sunset Key Cottages
Sunset Key Cottages has a portfolio of accommodations ranging from one- to four-bedroom stays overlooking the turquoise Gulf waters. The smallest option is a 700-square-foot king room with ocean views, pastel furnishings, and floor-to-ceiling natural light. The largest accommodation is a 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom house intended for families or larger groups of up to nine people.
There is plenty to do on Sunset Key. The resort's white sand beach is liberally decorated with loungers and umbrellas for guest use. The resort also has a relaxing spa with a wide menu of treatments. Although there is no grocery store on the island, Sunset Key Cottages has a range of on-site dining options. Their restaurant Latitudes is even listed as one of the top 100 American romantic restaurants of 2025 by OpenTable. Beyond that, Flippers Pool Bar has delicious options, and the resort offers an expansive in-room dining menu.
TripAdvisor ranks Key West as one of the best American destinations to visit in 2026, but you shouldn't go at just any time of year. The best time of year to visit the Florida Keys is from March to May, when crowds are at bay, the weather is pleasant, and hotel rates are more reasonable. Although the winter months have desirable weather, this is when the island is busiest, and the hotels are priciest. It is also recommended to avoid visiting the Keys during hurricane season from September to November.