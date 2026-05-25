Outside Eugene Is Oregon's Artificial Lake For Family-Friendly Fishing (But It May Be Going Away)
At a bend in the McKenzie River, about 26 miles from Eugene, Oregon, is a small, human-made reservoir: Leaburg Lake. The 40-acre lake was formed when the Leaburg Dam was constructed in 1928. The dam operated for nearly a century until 2018, when power generation ceased due to erosion-related safety concerns. Today, its glassy waters and evergreen-lined shores make it an ideal spot for family outdoor recreation.
The reservoir is stocked with rainbow trout from April to August. If the kids get bored with fishing, they can go to the Leaburg Hatchery on the other side of the dam. There, they can view rainbow trout and sturgeon swimming in show ponds — and even feed them. In the fall, visitors can also see Chinook salmon spawning. Constructed in 1953, the Leaburg Hatchery was established to compensate for the decline in fishing opportunities caused by the numerous dams built along the rivers of the Willamette Valley.
This serene escape may return to its flowing river form, however. In 2023, the Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) decided to dismantle the dam. The plan still needs federal approval, but if you want to enjoy this little lake, you may want to do it soon.
Picnicking, fishing, and boating opportunities at Leaburg Lake
Locals enjoy Leaburg Lake for its family-friendly activities like paddling, boating, fishing, and picnicking in the woods. On the edge of the reservoir is Lloyd Knox Park, a 50-acre park with trails and picnic areas, including five reservable areas designed for large groups. Along the shoreline, tables offer visitors a place to sit, eat, and enjoy the breeze off the water during the summer heat. For a post-meal jaunt, walk the short trail that runs along the lake to the dock, or stop by the interactive educational center in the park. If you're looking for something a little more challenging, the enchanting trail to the impressive Proxy Falls is roughly 40 miles west.
Spend the day casting a line from the banks, or take a boat out on the water. A boat ramp accommodates paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes for those looking to float. If you need a new inflatable paddleboard, check out our guide here. Anglers can fish all year on the lake. Only hatchery trout with clipped fins can be kept, and bait may only be used from April 22 to October 31 (the rest of the year, fishers may use artificial lures).
The lake may go away, here's why
The looming decision to dismantle the dam will affect the lake. EWEB hopes to begin removing the dam in 2032. The public utility says that updating the dam to comply with regulations is too expensive and will raise electricity rates in the region. Instead, EWEB plans to request that the Bonneville Power Administration — which currently accounts for roughly 80% of its power — offset the lost generating capacity once the Leaburg facility is demolished. The agency also says that removing the structure will aid the endangered salmon on the McKenzie River, much like what happened when the dams were removed along the Klamath River.
A group calling itself the Oregon Citizens for Energy Security opposes the plan. The group of local property owners argues that draining the lake will negatively impact tourism in the area. The group also raises cybersecurity concerns, arguing that removing the dam could leave the regional power grid more vulnerable to hacking attacks on the larger system. The citizens group instead proposes that the dam be sold. In 2024, California firm, Special Project Delivery LLC, explored this possibility, though their decision has yet to be made public.