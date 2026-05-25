Outside Eugene Is Oregon's Artificial Lake For Family-Friendly Fishing (But It May Be Going Away)

At a bend in the McKenzie River, about 26 miles from Eugene, Oregon, is a small, human-made reservoir: Leaburg Lake. The 40-acre lake was formed when the Leaburg Dam was constructed in 1928. The dam operated for nearly a century until 2018, when power generation ceased due to erosion-related safety concerns. Today, its glassy waters and evergreen-lined shores make it an ideal spot for family outdoor recreation.

The reservoir is stocked with rainbow trout from April to August. If the kids get bored with fishing, they can go to the Leaburg Hatchery on the other side of the dam. There, they can view rainbow trout and sturgeon swimming in show ponds — and even feed them. In the fall, visitors can also see Chinook salmon spawning. Constructed in 1953, the Leaburg Hatchery was established to compensate for the decline in fishing opportunities caused by the numerous dams built along the rivers of the Willamette Valley.

This serene escape may return to its flowing river form, however. In 2023, the Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) decided to dismantle the dam. The plan still needs federal approval, but if you want to enjoy this little lake, you may want to do it soon.