Between Las Vegas And Phoenix Is Arizona's Scenic Mountain Camping Area For Hiking And Wildlife Watching
Mohave County sprawls across the northwest corner of Arizona in a wash of craggy mountains and sun-scorched desert. The region can get very spicy, with temperatures soaring over 100 degrees Fahrenheit at various times of the year. If you want to soak up the views without baking in the brutal heat, you'd better head to higher ground. Tucked in the shade of oaks and pines in the more than 6,000-foot-high Hualapai Mountains, Wild Cow Springs Campground is a really cool option — especially in the summer months, when temperatures up in these parts tend to dip by about 20 degrees compared to the surrounding valleys.
Wild Cow Springs Campground is in a remote neck of the woods, which is full of lush scenery and lots of wildlife. The primitive recreation area sits just off U.S. Route 93 in between Vegas and Phoenix, Arizona, roughly 20 miles southeast of Kingman. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), it has more than a dozen mountain campsites set in the backcountry Arizona wilds.
The spots are well-suited for tent camping, but not so much for large RVs and motorhomes. The single-lane road up to the campground isn't paved and pretty rutted out, so towing a trailer into camp isn't advised, according to Recreation.gov. The outdoor reservation platform also recommends tackling the dirt and vert in a vehicle equipped with high-clearance four-wheel drive. The area does get icy in the winter, too, which can make driving conditions even more challenging during the snow season, so tread carefully, no matter when you opt to visit.
Scenic walks and off-roading adventures
One of the only major downsides to the Wild Cow Springs Campground is that you can't book any of the campsites in advance, as they're only available on a first-come, first-served basis with a maximum stay of two weeks. Although the recreation area is pretty primitive, there are vault toilets on-site and all of the camp spots have a picnic table and grill. Once you get your tent all pitched up, you can set out for a relaxing walk through the woods. The campground is set deep in the mountain wilderness, surrounded by lots of rocks and even more trees. On its website, the Bureau of Land Management notes that there is a trail that winds through the grounds. However, there aren't very many details about how long it is or sights to see along the way.
You can stop by the Hualapai Mountain Park Ranger Station, situated just off Hualapai Mountain Road near the community of Pine Lake, to get maps of various trails in the area. They'll definitely come in handy, considering there are tons of other beautiful hiking paths nearby. The picturesque trails in the neighboring Arizona's Hualapai Mountains desert park will take you by incredible rock formations, desert shrublands, and even old mines.
The trails stretch for about 10 miles and are open to ramblers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders. If you're up for a challenge, you can try to hike up to Hualapai Peak, which towers above the Wild Cow Springs Campground at an elevation of more than 8,400 feet, making it the highest summit in the range. And if you're up for a little off-roading, the campground also sits right off the Moss Wash OHV Trail. The difficult route spans more than 9 miles and takes you through all kinds of desert scenery, from Sonoran scrub oak to Pinyon-juniper woodlands.
You'll see mountain lions, elk, and bears
The Hualapai Mountains are home to a plethora of wild creatures. As one visitor shared in a Google Review, the Wild Cow Springs Campground is "nature's playground," so don't be surprised to see a furry assortment of foxes, raccoons, squirrels, chipmunks, and skunks running around during your camping excursion. A variety of larger animals also prefer the high mountain grounds, among them mule deer and elk.
And, be forewarned, you may even spot some mountain lions and bears, so be sure to properly bear-proof your campsite before venturing out on a hike. You should also keep a close eye out for potentially deadly serpents, including venomous rattlesnakes. There have been instances of rabid wild animals in the area, especially foxes, so keep a safe distance from any wildlife you see. If you do plan on bringing your pup, make sure they're up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and always keep them on a leash.
The Mohave County region is also swarming with flying critters, much like any of the best birdwatching destinations in America. See preying raptors like hawks and eagles, head out for a hunt. Have your camera ready to snap a photo of some of the bluebirds, painted redstarts, and hepatic tanagers, which have been spotted in the neighboring Hualapai Mountain Park.