Between Las Vegas And Phoenix Is Arizona's Scenic Mountain Camping Area For Hiking And Wildlife Watching

Mohave County sprawls across the northwest corner of Arizona in a wash of craggy mountains and sun-scorched desert. The region can get very spicy, with temperatures soaring over 100 degrees Fahrenheit at various times of the year. If you want to soak up the views without baking in the brutal heat, you'd better head to higher ground. Tucked in the shade of oaks and pines in the more than 6,000-foot-high Hualapai Mountains, Wild Cow Springs Campground is a really cool option — especially in the summer months, when temperatures up in these parts tend to dip by about 20 degrees compared to the surrounding valleys.

Wild Cow Springs Campground is in a remote neck of the woods, which is full of lush scenery and lots of wildlife. The primitive recreation area sits just off U.S. Route 93 in between Vegas and Phoenix, Arizona, roughly 20 miles southeast of Kingman. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), it has more than a dozen mountain campsites set in the backcountry Arizona wilds.

The spots are well-suited for tent camping, but not so much for large RVs and motorhomes. The single-lane road up to the campground isn't paved and pretty rutted out, so towing a trailer into camp isn't advised, according to Recreation.gov. The outdoor reservation platform also recommends tackling the dirt and vert in a vehicle equipped with high-clearance four-wheel drive. The area does get icy in the winter, too, which can make driving conditions even more challenging during the snow season, so tread carefully, no matter when you opt to visit.