France's Largest And Deepest Lake Entirely Within Its Borders Is A Breathtaking Beauty For Fishing And Boating

The French Alps are home to some of Europe's most underrated and charming lakes, including Lac du Bourget. The first glimpse of Lac du Bourget can feel surprisingly dramatic. Its waters stretch deep beneath the steep alpine slopes, with colors shifting between varying shades of blue and turquoise depending on the light. Aix-les-Bains is one of the better-known towns along the lake's shores. From this thermal spa town, you can relax in one of the area's thermal baths and even explore Roman ruins.

Lac du Bourget is a post-glacial lake and is believed to date back approximately 19,000 years. It's France's largest natural lake located entirely within its borders, and stretches through a natural corridor in the Savoie Department. Lac du Bourget is over 11 miles long and has a surface area of 17.18 square miles. With multiple villages and towns scattered around Lake Bourget, you can choose an area that best suits your planned vacation activities.

There are plenty of things to do on the lake, everything from fishing and boating to swimming and diving. During the summer months, kayaking, paddleboarding, waterskiing, and wakeboarding are all very popular. Despite its remote Alpine setting, getting to Lac du Bourget is pretty easy, including from Lyon, a city commonly known as France's food capital. The drive is about 70 minutes from Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport, but if you're not traveling by car, bus and rail combinations offer connections to Le Bourget-du-Lac as quickly as three hours.