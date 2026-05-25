France's Largest And Deepest Lake Entirely Within Its Borders Is A Breathtaking Beauty For Fishing And Boating
The French Alps are home to some of Europe's most underrated and charming lakes, including Lac du Bourget. The first glimpse of Lac du Bourget can feel surprisingly dramatic. Its waters stretch deep beneath the steep alpine slopes, with colors shifting between varying shades of blue and turquoise depending on the light. Aix-les-Bains is one of the better-known towns along the lake's shores. From this thermal spa town, you can relax in one of the area's thermal baths and even explore Roman ruins.
Lac du Bourget is a post-glacial lake and is believed to date back approximately 19,000 years. It's France's largest natural lake located entirely within its borders, and stretches through a natural corridor in the Savoie Department. Lac du Bourget is over 11 miles long and has a surface area of 17.18 square miles. With multiple villages and towns scattered around Lake Bourget, you can choose an area that best suits your planned vacation activities.
There are plenty of things to do on the lake, everything from fishing and boating to swimming and diving. During the summer months, kayaking, paddleboarding, waterskiing, and wakeboarding are all very popular. Despite its remote Alpine setting, getting to Lac du Bourget is pretty easy, including from Lyon, a city commonly known as France's food capital. The drive is about 70 minutes from Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport, but if you're not traveling by car, bus and rail combinations offer connections to Le Bourget-du-Lac as quickly as three hours.
From fishing to boating, the lake's size is best seen from the water
One of the best ways to enjoy Lac du Bourget is getting out on (or into) the water itself, which in summer can reach up to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. When you're near the shoreline, the water can be calm and the atmosphere peaceful, as the tall mountains surrounding the lake help shelter it from high winds. As the day goes on, activity starts to pick up, and the lake comes alive. As you venture beyond the sheltered shoreline, it's easier to appreciate the lake's size. Here, you might be surrounded by fishing boats, sailboats, kayaks, and motorboats.
With 14 harbors along the lake, there's no shortage of places to launch from. Fortunately, you don't need to be an experienced boater to enjoy the lake either. Available boat rentals include options that don't require a boat license. Pedal boats are also popular on the lake, and some even feature a slide! Just be sure to book in advance, especially during the summer season, as boat rentals may sell out.
As the deepest natural lake in France, Lac du Bourget is perfect for fishing. Shore and boat fishing are allowed, but require obtaining a license and paying the associated fees. You can purchase a pass online or at the tourist office. Anglers can try for over 30 species of fish, including brown trout, pike, and perch. Among the most popular fish that bring international anglers to Lac du Bourget are carp and catfish. Boat rentals for fishing or just enjoying the lake are available at different harbors around the lake. Companies, such as Bourget Nautic, offer both motorboat and non-motorized rentals. Peer-to-peer rentals are also available on Lac du Bourget.
Lakeside beaches, abbeys, and alpine views add to the appeal
While the lake's beautiful water is one of the natural draws, don't dismiss the Lac du Bourget shoreline. From beaches and scenic viewpoints to historical landmarks and Michelin-starred dining, Lac du Bourget offers plenty to see and do once you're back on land. One of the lake's most iconic landmarks is Hautecombe Abbey, which was founded in the 12th century. Today, the grounds are home to around 30 clerics, though some areas are open to visitors. The royal Abbey features neo-Gothic architecture and beautiful frescoes. It's also home to multiple burial tombs (sepulchers).
While nearby Annecy is often called the "Venice of the Alps," Lac du Bourget has villages like Chanaz, nicknamed "Little Savoyard Venice." That's because it sits on the canal that connects Lac du Bourget to the Rhône. The village dates back to Roman times, with several centuries-old buildings still standing. Chanaz also has a fully operational mill that dates back to the 1800s. If you're looking to venture further out to take in some epic views, hike up to one of the beautiful viewpoints, like the Chambotte lookout.
The areas around Lac du Bourget are home to a number of highly-reviewed restaurants, including Michelin-starred options. Depending on where you dine, you might even be served fresh seafood caught by fishermen in Lac du Bourget. Because of its alpine location, you'll also find some heartier cuisine here. Think fondue and raclette — perfect after a long day on the water! Don't miss trying one of Savoie's eight unique and protected cheeses, paired with a crisp white wine.