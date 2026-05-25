This Family-Friendly Florida City Was Named The Second-Best Summer Travel Destination In 2026
Planning the perfect family summer vacation can feel overwhelming when you're staring at too many options. If you don't know where to go this summer and need concrete numbers to help direct your travels, we've done the homework for you. While we were digging, we found a study from WalletHub, the Best Summer Travel Destinations for 2026, and it just might help with your decision. After crunching the data on 100 major American cities, one sunny Florida destination ranked near the top: Orlando.
It may not come as a surprise that the city ranks in the top ten for family-friendly destinations, with famous attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios. But there's more incredible things to do in Orlando outside the big amusement parks. Second only to Atlanta, Orlando ranked high in several of the categories considered, including first place in activities and 11th in attractions. Orlando ranked in the top quarter for local costs (with some three-star hotels falling in the $49 per night range), as well as 39th in travel costs thanks to convenient one-way tickets costing around $375 that fly from several major hubs. In fact, last year, Orlando was even listed as the most affordable place to travel in August.
WalletHub did rank Orlando 62nd in weather, after all, during summer, Floridians often experience temperatures into the 90s with high humidity and daily cats-and-dogs downpours from June until September. The good news is that these rains generally last only about twenty minutes, which is the perfect amount of time to enjoy a coffee or an ice cream indoors. So if you're someone who doesn't mind some hot weather while enjoying world class attractions, Orlando might just be the family summer vacation spot for you.
Why Orlando is the second-best summer travel destination in 2026
Orlando beckons all kinds of people with a refreshing mix of serene escapes and energetic activities. One standout spot for a relaxing stroll is the Harry P. Leu Botanical Gardens, which features 50 acres of winding paths through diverse manicured landscapes and towering oaks draped in Spanish moss. For budget-conscious families, you can even get your Disney fix with shopping, dining, and entertainment at Disney Springs or Disney's Boardwalk on the waterfront. You can take advantage of free activities in the area, like the Lake Nona Sculpture Garden.
For those who want to see the best views of the city, head to ICON Park. Here, you'll find a lively shopping and dining hub that's home to the 400-foot-tall Orlando Eye Observation Wheel. There are also a ton of quirky museums, including the Museum of Illusions, which is bound to entertain you and your little ones with mind-bending exhibits. Or, if you' want to take selfies with a celebrity's wax doppelganger, head over to Madame Tussauds Orlando.
Families with younger kids won't want to miss the Crayola Experience in Orlando, where kiddos can create drip art, customize their own crayon, and even see how crayons are made through a factory show. From unforgettable hot air balloon flights and airboat rides through alligator-infested waters, to shopping at the Orlando International Premium Outlets, it's a standout family destination. There are in fact so many family-friendly options that if you decide to head to Orlando, you may have a hard time choosing what to do once you're here.