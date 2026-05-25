This Family-Friendly Florida City Was Named The Second-Best Summer Travel Destination In 2026

Planning the perfect family summer vacation can feel overwhelming when you're staring at too many options. If you don't know where to go this summer and need concrete numbers to help direct your travels, we've done the homework for you. While we were digging, we found a study from WalletHub, the Best Summer Travel Destinations for 2026, and it just might help with your decision. After crunching the data on 100 major American cities, one sunny Florida destination ranked near the top: Orlando.

It may not come as a surprise that the city ranks in the top ten for family-friendly destinations, with famous attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios. But there's more incredible things to do in Orlando outside the big amusement parks. Second only to Atlanta, Orlando ranked high in several of the categories considered, including first place in activities and 11th in attractions. Orlando ranked in the top quarter for local costs (with some three-star hotels falling in the $49 per night range), as well as 39th in travel costs thanks to convenient one-way tickets costing around $375 that fly from several major hubs. In fact, last year, Orlando was even listed as the most affordable place to travel in August.

WalletHub did rank Orlando 62nd in weather, after all, during summer, Floridians often experience temperatures into the 90s with high humidity and daily cats-and-dogs downpours from June until September. The good news is that these rains generally last only about twenty minutes, which is the perfect amount of time to enjoy a coffee or an ice cream indoors. So if you're someone who doesn't mind some hot weather while enjoying world class attractions, Orlando might just be the family summer vacation spot for you.