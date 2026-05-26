Between Provo And The Nevada Border Is Utah's Lakeside State Park With Birds, Fishing, And Camping
If you're looking for outdoor adventure, Utah is one of the better states to find it, especially if you love high deserts, plains, and mountains. While states like Montana or Colorado are awash in forests, rivers, and lakes, Utah is where you can really get out in the middle of nowhere and have a truly remote experience. But what if you want to be far away from civilization while still having access to amenities and a lake? Well, then you might want to venture to Otter Creek State Park.
Located in south-central Utah, this state park sits at the southern tip of the Otter Creek Reservoir, which itself stretches for 6 miles. Being next to the water means you can enjoy all kinds of lakeside activities, including swimming, fishing, and paddling. The park is also a great spot for birding if you're into discovering local wildlife. Plus, since you'll be so far from any big cities or metro areas, it's best to stay the night.
Otter Creek State Park is about a 2.5-hour drive from Provo and is a similar distance from the Nevada border. If you want to spend a night under the stars, this destination has numerous camping opportunities — you can sleep in a tent, an RV, or one of the two on-site cabins. Overall, no matter what kind of outdoor adventure you're trying to have, Otter Creek makes it easy to cut loose and have fun.
Embrace waterfront fun at Otter Creek State Park
The main reason to visit Otter Creek is to spend time at the reservoir, especially if you're an avid angler. Although the reservoir is primarily used to irrigate the surrounding area, it's actually one of the top trout fisheries in the state. The Division of Wildlife Resources stocks the water with rainbow trout, and because of the excellent conditions, the fish can grow quite large in a relatively short period — the average catch is around 16 inches. You might also reel in some brown trout or smallmouth bass.
Another benefit of fishing at Otter Creek is that you can do it all year-round and expect a decent haul. The summer heat often yields the fewest catches, but it's still worth casting a line. If you are fishing during the summer, it's best to do so from a boat, as the trout stick to the deeper parts of the reservoir to stay cool. However, if you visit during other parts of the year, you should have some success from the shoreline. If you like ice fishing, the reservoir does freeze over during the winter. All anglers over 12 must have a valid fishing license as well, so plan accordingly.
One thing to keep in mind before boating anywhere in Utah is that you must complete the mussel-aware education course, which is part of the aquatic invasive species (AIS) program. Additionally, if you're bringing a motorized watercraft, you'll have to register with the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles and pay a $25 fee if you're a non-resident (or $20 for residents). Once you receive your decal, it's valid for a year. Consider maximizing these permits by visiting other popular fishing spots nearby, such as Piute State Park, which is full of mountain views and lake fun.
More outdoor fun at Otter Creek State Park
Aside from fishing, Otter Creek State Park is also a great spot for birding. The best times for this activity are during the spring and fall, when birds are migrating along the Pacific Migratory Bird Flyway. Some common species you might encounter include grebes, pelicans, herons, and kingbirds. According to a previous visitor, some of the best areas for birdwatching around the park include Otter Creek itself, as well as a small peninsula in the reservoir towards the north.
If you decide to spend the night, you'll be glad to know that camping at Otter Creek is pretty easy. There's a dump station, a comfort station with restrooms and hot showers, and over 50 campsites available. Some of the sites come with electrical hookups, so if you're traveling in an RV, make sure to reserve one for added convenience. You can also try to choose a site closest to the water if you want better views or easier access to the shoreline for swimming, boating, and fishing. There are also two cabins next to the water that come with A/C and electricity.
Because of Otter Creek's relatively remote location, you'll have to spend at least half a day getting there if you're flying in from out of state. The closest major airport is Salt Lake City International, which is three hours away. Along the way, consider stocking up on camping supplies in Richfield, the closest mid-size city, as the towns surrounding Otter Creek are fairly small and have limited options. To extend your birdwatching adventure, drive up to Brigham City, known as the "gateway to the world's greatest bird refuge," the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge Center. Or, for more camping and mountain vistas, visit Rockport State Park.