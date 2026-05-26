Between Provo And The Nevada Border Is Utah's Lakeside State Park With Birds, Fishing, And Camping

If you're looking for outdoor adventure, Utah is one of the better states to find it, especially if you love high deserts, plains, and mountains. While states like Montana or Colorado are awash in forests, rivers, and lakes, Utah is where you can really get out in the middle of nowhere and have a truly remote experience. But what if you want to be far away from civilization while still having access to amenities and a lake? Well, then you might want to venture to Otter Creek State Park.

Located in south-central Utah, this state park sits at the southern tip of the Otter Creek Reservoir, which itself stretches for 6 miles. Being next to the water means you can enjoy all kinds of lakeside activities, including swimming, fishing, and paddling. The park is also a great spot for birding if you're into discovering local wildlife. Plus, since you'll be so far from any big cities or metro areas, it's best to stay the night.

Otter Creek State Park is about a 2.5-hour drive from Provo and is a similar distance from the Nevada border. If you want to spend a night under the stars, this destination has numerous camping opportunities — you can sleep in a tent, an RV, or one of the two on-site cabins. Overall, no matter what kind of outdoor adventure you're trying to have, Otter Creek makes it easy to cut loose and have fun.