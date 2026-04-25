Between Provo And The Arizona Border Is Utah's Scenic State Park With Mountain Views, ATV Trails, And Lake Fun

Though its landscape is largely split between deserts and mountains, Utah is famous for at least one lake. The Great Salt Lake doesn't just provide the name for Utah's capital and largest city – it's also one of America's largest lakes outside of the Great Lakes, with some truly unique features like the distinctive pink waters around Utah's Stansbury Island. Much further south, however, another Utah lake rivals the Great Salt Lake in amazing views and outdoor activities, if not in size. Piute State Park and its reservoir are rather small on paper. And yet, both park and lake are highlights of one of the more underrated corners of Utah's one-of-a-kind natural beauty.

Piute State Park is located nearly 200 miles south of Salt Lake City and about 150 miles south of Provo. The area between Provo and the Utah-Arizona border is fairly close to Utah's famous national park country, so the modest roadside Piute State Park may get overlooked by travelers. Although it doesn't have truly extraordinary features like the nearby Bryce Canyon or Capitol Reef national parks, it does have some incredible panoramic mountain views packed into its small size. For the cost of the park's $5 day-use fee, you can find superb views of some of Utah's most underrated mountains, plus a charming reservoir that frames the Utah landscape against soft blue waters. Once there, you can have fun at Piute Reservoir or on the many ATV trails nearby before sleeping overnight at Piute State Park's primitive-yet-scenery-rich campsites.