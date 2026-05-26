Halfway Between Memphis And Little Rock Is Arkansas' Riverside Refuge For Birding, Fishing, And Hunting

Arkansas is one of the South's premier destinations for outdoor adventure and rugged natural beauty. The state is a living tapestry of diverse landscapes, from the breathless trails and views in the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains to the whitewater rivers and pine forest ATV tracks. Arkansas is also home to 10 National Wildlife Refuges, which provide preserved nature havens for visitors to explore. One of these, the Cache River National Wildlife Refuge, offers over 70,000 acres of inspiring wilderness for birders, anglers, and hunters.

Since it was established in 1986 — a move made to protect important wetland ecosystems — this wildlife refuge has become a go-to outdoor recreation destination. It's smack dab in the middle of Little Rock and Memphis (about 80 miles from either), so it's a feasible day trip for locals and visitors of these cities and surrounding communities. The wildlife refuge forms part of the Arkansas Delta and comprises mostly forested wetland, hardwood groves, and river swamp.

As you explore Cache River National Wildlife Refuge, you'll encounter both the Cache and White rivers, as well as the Bayou DeView Water Trail. Lakes, sloughs, and channels populate the refuge's basin, attracting wading and migratory birds, white-tailed deer, bream, catfish, and much more. Whether you're visiting with your camera, fishing rod, binoculars, or rifle, you'll find various areas and experiences here. "Beautiful scenery," one visitor said in a Google review. "Went for the hunting and found what I was looking for."