The Brief Season When It's More Important Than Ever To Be Bear-Aware

America's public lands protect some of the most pristine wildernesses in North America, and with them come all of the animals that make these parks their homes. Unfortunately, human civilization is ever encroaching on their habitats, and wild animals are increasingly coming into close contact with people, far more than would be ideal for either. The most fearsome animal residents of the United States are arguably its extensive population of black and brown bears.

While most of these ursine residents prefer to keep to one of the national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, these furry omnivores do sometimes venture out into the human world in search of food. Safety protocols are essential for park guests, or even anyone who lives near forested areas where the animals might venture. However, while protective measures are important year-round, they are especially crucial during one brief but significant period — a time in a bear's life known as hyperphagia.

For all its pretentious Greek derivations, the word "hyperphagia" really just means "eating a lot." Bears, of course, eat a lot all the time. However, their already formidable appetites go into overdrive during their lead-up to their winter hibernation. With bears looking to get fat in preparation for winter, black and brown bears across the country will seek out food more voraciously than before. This means that encounters with humans become more likely, as the animals may wander out of their normal habitats in search of food. During the fall months, it's particularly important to be "bear aware" and minimize the risk of bears developing a taste for human food, for the safety of both.