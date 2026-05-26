What Search And Rescue Crews Know About Hiking In Yosemite That You Didn't (Until Now)

PSAR staff also stress the importance of knowing your limits. Even if you've been following PSAR's recommendation to prepare in advance for a planned hike, elevation and difficult terrain can make a trail harder than it looks on paper. Don't be afraid to turn back if you start feeling dicey midway. You can also take the precaution of filling out Yosemite Search and Rescue's Adventure Plan, which provides a record that park staff can use to locate you if anything goes wrong. Think of it as a kind of hiking insurance. And no matter how simple your plan may seem, never go off-trail.

This is especially important where water is involved, as it causes more accidental fatalities in Yosemite National Park than any other hazard. A 2016 incident described by the NPS demonstrated that danger. Two teens nearly drowned after veering off the trail to swim in Emerald Pool, where they encountered cold and deceptively strong moving water. Currents can be sneaky even in shallow water, and frigid temperatures often make water accidents even deadlier. So if your hike brings you to an enticing pool or a stream you're certain you could safely cross, don't risk it. It's best to stay out of the water unless a reliable source confirms it's safe.

Hiking in Yosemite National Park is at the top of countless bucket lists for good reason, but it pays to be cautious. So heeding these general best practices — and any specific safety guidance available related to a hike you're planning — is always a smart call.