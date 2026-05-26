America's Most Dog-Friendly City In 2026 Is A West Coast Tourist Haven With Ample Beaches, Trails, And Dining
The only thing that could make a day out in the big city better is if you get to take your dog along with you. Of course, as dog owners know, some cities are friendlier to your four-legged friend than others. There is, however, one West Coast city that made the top of Kuru Footwear's list of most dog-friendly cities in the country for 2026, and that is Los Angeles.
To rank these cities, the company took several factors into consideration including the percentage of the city with dog ownership, dog walking searches on Google Trends, how easy it is to walk them in the city, a ParkScore, which is provided by the Trust for Public Land, including access to green spaces and parks, and average annual sunny days, which does give many parts of California a leg up. In fact, six of the top 10 cities are in California, including LA, Long Beach, Fresno, Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Francisco. Los Angeles has a 57% dog ownership score, a score of 66 in dog-walking interest, a 69 for a walk score, and an 88 ParkScore. There are 284 sunny days per year on average in the city, so it's ideal for trekking with your pooch.
Already one of the country's top-visited destinations for its film industry landmarks and coastal scenery, there are all sorts of spots for Spot in and around LA, from beaches where dogs are allowed to roam to pet-friendly hiking and restaurants, including some that have food specially made for your canine companion. You can also check the app Bring Fido, which helps you find pup-friendly hotels, restaurants, activities, events, and services.
Bringing your dog to LA beaches and trails
While beaches in LA proper don't allow dogs, several in LA county and just outside welcome them. Huntington Dog Beach, south of LA, is part of Huntington Beach City Beach and allows dogs to play off-leash. However, pets should remain leashed near the highway and parking areas for safety. You can also drive to Long Beach to Rosie's Dog Beach, about 25 miles south of the Los Angeles International Airport. It has zones that are off-leash. Another option, which is about 30 miles west of LA (and worth the drive through Malibu), is Leo Carrillo State Beach, a dog-friendly beach and campground off the Pacific Coast Highway. Note that pets are only permitted on the section of beach north of lifeguard station three. Another place you can stroll with your pooch is the famous Santa Monica Pier (outside of the amusement park area), though you can't take them on the sand.
LA is full of hiking trails that are friendly to dogs. Griffith Park has lots of trails, including one that goes up to the Hollywood sign, called the Hollywood Sign via Innsdale Trail and Mt. Lee Drive on AllTrails. You can also take them up to Griffith Observatory. Griffith Park's historic hike through the abandoned LA Zoo is also pet-friendly, where you can see old animal enclosures. Just note that these hikes don't have much shade, so make sure to bring water with you, and go early or late in the day when the temperature is cool. If you want to spot some famous people walking their dogs, take your pup to Runyon Canyon, hands down the best trail for celebrity-spotting.
Dining with your dog in Los Angeles
LA has lots of restaurants with outdoor seating, and many allow your pup to dine with you. One place that has locations all around LA is Pizzana, a restaurant featuring pies from master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi. Pizzana serves Pup Pizzas with flour, pork, pumpkin, potato, and peanut butter that comes in its own little pizza box. They make them in partnership with Just Food for Dogs, a fresh dog food company that also has locations around Los Angeles. Another pup-friendly spot is Lazy Dog, which is all around the country, including one on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. They even have a dog menu, including grilled hamburger or grilled chicken breast with brown rice and veggies, in their own special bowl.
If you've been to LA, you know In-N-Out Burger is a popular joint with several locations, famous for off-menu items. However, you might not know about the "pup patty." The dog-friendly meat patty (prepared without salt) is usually, according to SavorNation, around $2. There is a dog café called Bibim Paws in downtown LA where you can get drinks and snacks for both you and your canine companion. (They sell dog food and treats online, too.) They also have adoptable dogs for visitors to interact with. Another pet-friendly option is Blue Dog Beer Tavern in Sherman Oaks, featuring pub food like burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and fries, as well as great beer. Dogs are always welcome, and they have pup pics all over the walls inside. Finally, there are often dog events around the city, including DTLA Dog Day, a free, annual event in the Maguire Gardens at the Los Angeles Central Library downtown with all sorts of activities, vendors, snacks, and live music.