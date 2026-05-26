America's Most Dog-Friendly City In 2026 Is A West Coast Tourist Haven With Ample Beaches, Trails, And Dining

The only thing that could make a day out in the big city better is if you get to take your dog along with you. Of course, as dog owners know, some cities are friendlier to your four-legged friend than others. There is, however, one West Coast city that made the top of Kuru Footwear's list of most dog-friendly cities in the country for 2026, and that is Los Angeles.

To rank these cities, the company took several factors into consideration including the percentage of the city with dog ownership, dog walking searches on Google Trends, how easy it is to walk them in the city, a ParkScore, which is provided by the Trust for Public Land, including access to green spaces and parks, and average annual sunny days, which does give many parts of California a leg up. In fact, six of the top 10 cities are in California, including LA, Long Beach, Fresno, Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Francisco. Los Angeles has a 57% dog ownership score, a score of 66 in dog-walking interest, a 69 for a walk score, and an 88 ParkScore. There are 284 sunny days per year on average in the city, so it's ideal for trekking with your pooch.

Already one of the country's top-visited destinations for its film industry landmarks and coastal scenery, there are all sorts of spots for Spot in and around LA, from beaches where dogs are allowed to roam to pet-friendly hiking and restaurants, including some that have food specially made for your canine companion. You can also check the app Bring Fido, which helps you find pup-friendly hotels, restaurants, activities, events, and services.