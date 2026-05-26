Between London And Cambridge Is A Charming English Town With Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Historic Market

Bishop Stortford's shops are clustered around a few different areas in town, though they're all pretty easy to walk to from one another. A popular shopping hub is Jackson Square, a mall where you'll find familiar chains like TK Maxx and H&M. But if you want to check out some smaller local stores, walk just a few minutes outside the mall to the cobbled passageway called Devoils Lane. Here, you'll find the St. Clare Hospice Music and Books shop, where you can browse vintage books and vinyls, or stop at Art House International, a treasure trove of posters and frames.

If you're drawn to higher-end shopping, make your way over to the Florence Walk. It's a covered arcade tucked off of North Street where you'll find some upscale boutiques and gift shops. One is Maison de Florence, specializing in adorable toys and chocolates. If you're on the hunt for new, designer clothes to dress like a true local on your U.K. vacation, stop in the Walk's Maison de Scarlett. Here, you'll find higher-end brands like Emporio Armani and Hugo Boss with shopper-approved discounts.

For something to eat, a good lunch option is Paisà. It's got 4.9 stars on Google and a sleek interior with patio seating also available. Paisà brands itself as a wine bar, but it has a hearty Italian food menu with salads, boards, and an abundance of focaccia. Then, for dinner: No.14 won first prize for best restaurant/bar design in 2025 from the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, so it's an obvious choice if you're looking for somewhere with ambiance. A more casual, budget-friendly option is Star Bishop's Stortford, serving tasty food like burgers and nachos and open late into the night.