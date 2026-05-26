Between London And Cambridge Is A Charming English Town With Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Historic Market
It doesn't take long traveling out of London before you come upon a scene more reminiscent of the pastoral image of England. Parish churches, timber-framed houses, and locals chattering on pub windowsills start to take up the view. Bishop's Stortford is one of the countryside towns you can get to in under an hour from London or Cambridge, with a pleasant balance of more relaxed rural life and activities to do. It's all framed by some lovely riverside scenery, with the ruins of a medieval castle atop a mound looking over the town and the walkable River Stort running through it.
Bishop's Stortford is a market town, a common type of settlement you can find around England that owes its existence to having a central market. During the Middle Ages, market towns emerged as spots where merchants from disparate villages could gather to trade and shop regularly. Central to Bishop's Stortford's identity is its market, which has been ongoing since the 13th century. Branching out from the market grounds are lots of quaint streets with a diverse array of dining options and shops selling everything from upscale clothing to second-hand books. For travelers seeking a slower-paced slice of the English countryside, Bishop's Stortford is an easy and rewarding escape from the big city.
Where to shop and eat in Bishop's Stortford
Bishop Stortford's shops are clustered around a few different areas in town, though they're all pretty easy to walk to from one another. A popular shopping hub is Jackson Square, a mall where you'll find familiar chains like TK Maxx and H&M. But if you want to check out some smaller local stores, walk just a few minutes outside the mall to the cobbled passageway called Devoils Lane. Here, you'll find the St. Clare Hospice Music and Books shop, where you can browse vintage books and vinyls, or stop at Art House International, a treasure trove of posters and frames.
If you're drawn to higher-end shopping, make your way over to the Florence Walk. It's a covered arcade tucked off of North Street where you'll find some upscale boutiques and gift shops. One is Maison de Florence, specializing in adorable toys and chocolates. If you're on the hunt for new, designer clothes to dress like a true local on your U.K. vacation, stop in the Walk's Maison de Scarlett. Here, you'll find higher-end brands like Emporio Armani and Hugo Boss with shopper-approved discounts.
For something to eat, a good lunch option is Paisà. It's got 4.9 stars on Google and a sleek interior with patio seating also available. Paisà brands itself as a wine bar, but it has a hearty Italian food menu with salads, boards, and an abundance of focaccia. Then, for dinner: No.14 won first prize for best restaurant/bar design in 2025 from the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, so it's an obvious choice if you're looking for somewhere with ambiance. A more casual, budget-friendly option is Star Bishop's Stortford, serving tasty food like burgers and nachos and open late into the night.
Visit Bishop's Stortford when its market is on
Time your visit to Bishop's Stortford when its market is underway. It takes place every Thursday and Saturday through the morning and afternoon, with stalls arranged around Market Square and its branching streets (at the time of writing). You can find all manner of things at the market: clothes, books, jewelry, street food, to name some. Specific vendors and wares vary throughout the year, with some new additions as of May 2026, including Spread 'Em Sandwiches and Bloomora, selling handmade accessories. There's also a more specialized farmers and crafts market that takes place on the first Saturday of each month, bringing in local artisans and regional farmers to showcase their products.
Although travel expert Rick Steves touts renting a car as a smart move on trips in England, Bishop's Stortford is one of the destinations you can easily get to without driving. If you're coming from London, you can take the Stansted Express train and arrive in around an hour. From Cambridge, one of England's prettiest cities with greenery galore, you take the Greater Anglia train for about the same commute time. Bishop's Stortford is also right next to the London Stansted Airport — the airport train gets you there in about 15 minutes, so it could be convenient to pop by the market after landing before you head into London.