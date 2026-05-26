Michigan's Inland Lakeside Retreat Is A Sunny Resort Community With Sandy Shores And Nostalgic Vibes
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If you're thinking of visiting a lake in Michigan, you have plenty of options, including three Great Lakes. However, if you're searching for a spot near the Ohio border, you'll actually visit two different places at Manitou Beach. That area is home to Devils and Round Lake, and each one has its own vibe. Devils Lake is known as the "party lake," while Round Lake is a quieter, more laid-back alternative. However, centering your trip around the latter location requires a bit more planning, as we'll discuss later. Since the area is known as something of a sunny resort town, you can maximize your lake adventures, including swimming next to sandy shores, renting a boat, or catching fish.
Another advantage of visiting this lakeside community is it comes with a timeless, almost nostalgic vibe. The New England-style buildings harken back to the area's golden years, when it featured a highly popular toboggan slide into Devils Lake. So, it almost feels like you're going back to a simpler era. The area is also free of super-trendy stores and restaurants, focusing instead on old-school taverns, pubs, and cafes.
Overall, while the Great Lakes are certainly a bucket list-worthy destination, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake is a more than suitable alternative, whether you're looking to have as much as possible or just a quiet lakeside retreat. Let's discover what makes this resort town so memorable.
Getting to know Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Michigan
Because Manitou Beach is a resort area, you may expect it to have at least one or two sandy beaches with public access. However, unlike Michigan's under-the-radar white sand peninsula, sandy shores are less accessible here, meaning you have to be more strategic about getting to the water. That's because most of the shoreline is private property, so there are not really public beaches. According to Facebook posts by locals, there is at least one spot where you can get to the sand, but parking is limited. Instead, a more reliable way to sit and relax by the water is to book a vacation rental. For example, Devils Lake Golden Retreat has both a private dock and its own stretch of sand.
Alternatively, you can get out on the lake by renting a boat at Manitou Beach Marina. There is also a public boat launch next to the marina if you bring your own vessel. This is really the only place to get a boat into the water for both lakes, as the shoreline surrounding Round Lake is almost all private property. While there is a small channel connecting the lakes, it's too shallow for boats. So, the best way to get a boat into Round Lake is to book a vacation rental with a dock, such as this listing on VRBO.
Fishing is another popular activity, particularly because it's year-round, even when the lakes have frozen over. There is even an ice fishing festival held every February if you want to test your skills against other experienced anglers. The most common fish species found in both lakes are bass (large and smallmouth), crappie, bluegill, and perch. Because Devils Lake has the most human activity, Round Lake is actually better for fishing, and it's even stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Planning a lakeside vacation to Manitou Beach
To get to Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, the easiest option is to fly into one of the busiest airports in the Midwest, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. From there, it's about an hour and 15 minutes west. Although this is a resort community, there is only one official hotel, the Devils Lake Inn. However, unlike a traditional hotel, it's a former home with cozy bedrooms and decor. There is an abundance of vacation rentals, though, allowing you to walk to the lake and enjoy the scenery.
When it comes to dining options, you can start your day with a hearty breakfast at the Blackbird Cafe & Baking Company, which offers house-made baked goods and coffee. For lunch or dinner, there's mostly taverns and pubs, including Two Lakes Tavern or the historic Highland Beach Inn, which has been around since 1927. Both options focus on sandwiches and other pub food, including wings, fries, and onion rings. They're also close to the water, so it's easy to grab a bite when you're not swimming, fishing, or boating.
Although the lakes and the nostalgia-laden town are fun to explore, there is also the Devils Lake Golf Course on the northern side of Devils Lake. You can book a tee time and enjoy the scenery, especially if the lakes get crowded with boats. Alternatively, you can head up to the scenic W. J. Hayes State Park and check out its lakes and fishing pier, as well as numerous other lakes in the region. When there are so many, why stick to one or two?