Michigan's Inland Lakeside Retreat Is A Sunny Resort Community With Sandy Shores And Nostalgic Vibes

Because Manitou Beach is a resort area, you may expect it to have at least one or two sandy beaches with public access. However, unlike Michigan's under-the-radar white sand peninsula, sandy shores are less accessible here, meaning you have to be more strategic about getting to the water. That's because most of the shoreline is private property, so there are not really public beaches. According to Facebook posts by locals, there is at least one spot where you can get to the sand, but parking is limited. Instead, a more reliable way to sit and relax by the water is to book a vacation rental. For example, Devils Lake Golden Retreat has both a private dock and its own stretch of sand.

Alternatively, you can get out on the lake by renting a boat at Manitou Beach Marina. There is also a public boat launch next to the marina if you bring your own vessel. This is really the only place to get a boat into the water for both lakes, as the shoreline surrounding Round Lake is almost all private property. While there is a small channel connecting the lakes, it's too shallow for boats. So, the best way to get a boat into Round Lake is to book a vacation rental with a dock, such as this listing on VRBO.

Fishing is another popular activity, particularly because it's year-round, even when the lakes have frozen over. There is even an ice fishing festival held every February if you want to test your skills against other experienced anglers. The most common fish species found in both lakes are bass (large and smallmouth), crappie, bluegill, and perch. Because Devils Lake has the most human activity, Round Lake is actually better for fishing, and it's even stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.