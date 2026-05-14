Michigan's Under-The-Radar White Sand Peninsula Beach Could Easily Pass For The Caribbean

The Great Lakes mean that Michigan is full of stunning, sandy beaches that could pass for the Caribbean if not for the colder water and the lack of palm trees. While most of the attention gets paid to the Lower Peninsula beach towns bordering Lake Michigan, Lake Superior also has some remarkable beaches. One such beach is the Great Sand Bay in Mohawk, a town in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula.

As you might guess from the name, the Great Sand Bay is large and sandy. At a mile long, it's one of the largest beaches in the Keweenaw Peninsula. You'll find both sand dunes and rocky areas along the beach, and the area is a favorite for rock hunters looking for agates. While colder than the Caribbean, the clear blue water is warmer than in much of Lake Superior, making the beach one of the area's top swimming destinations in the summer months.

To reach the Great Sand Bay, you'll need to drive at least a few hours: the beach is about a three-hour drive from Marquette Regional Airport, the UP's main airport, and about a four and a half-hour drive from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Wisconsin, the closest major international airport.