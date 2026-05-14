Michigan's Under-The-Radar White Sand Peninsula Beach Could Easily Pass For The Caribbean
The Great Lakes mean that Michigan is full of stunning, sandy beaches that could pass for the Caribbean if not for the colder water and the lack of palm trees. While most of the attention gets paid to the Lower Peninsula beach towns bordering Lake Michigan, Lake Superior also has some remarkable beaches. One such beach is the Great Sand Bay in Mohawk, a town in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula.
As you might guess from the name, the Great Sand Bay is large and sandy. At a mile long, it's one of the largest beaches in the Keweenaw Peninsula. You'll find both sand dunes and rocky areas along the beach, and the area is a favorite for rock hunters looking for agates. While colder than the Caribbean, the clear blue water is warmer than in much of Lake Superior, making the beach one of the area's top swimming destinations in the summer months.
To reach the Great Sand Bay, you'll need to drive at least a few hours: the beach is about a three-hour drive from Marquette Regional Airport, the UP's main airport, and about a four and a half-hour drive from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Wisconsin, the closest major international airport.
Visiting the Great Sand Bay
Thanks to its remote location, the Great Sand Bay is truly under-the-radar. Only about 400,000 people visit the Keweenaw Peninsula each year, compared to the over 7 million who visit the Lower Peninsula's Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind paradise for beach-loving shoppers. Visitors to the Great Sand Bay frequently remark on how uncrowded the beach is, making it feel like a hidden gem.
The beach's expanse of white sand is also frequently remarked upon. "Amazing beach with fantastic powdery sand," writes one Google reviewer. Another Google reviewer adds, "Fantastic powder sand beach. Don't see many beaches with that quality of sand except for the ocean beaches." The sand quality makes the bay a great place for sunbathing, building sandcastles, or simply walking barefoot.
The stunning views and clear water make Great Sand Bay one of several Midwestern beaches that could pass for the Caribbean. Local cabin rental company Fresh Coast Cabins even brags, "Lake Superior's waters earn frequent comparisons to the Caribbean, and Great Sand Bay completes the picture, with a mile-long sweep of sugar-white sand bordering a dizzying expanse of aquamarine water." From the beach, the sunset views are particularly spectacular, and in the evening, you might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
Staying in Mohawk, Michigan
Great Sand Bay is located in Mohawk, a small unincorporated community in Keweenaw County, a unique Upper Peninsula gem known for its impressive scenery. With a population of under 500 people, there are just a few shops and restaurants in town. Eateries include Slim's Cafe, which has been serving visitors since the 1950s; beer and burger joint Glacia Tavern; and ice cream shop Sundae in the Park. Tourists can shop for souvenirs at Bird's Eye Creations or the Wood'n Spoon (open seasonally).
Despite its small size, Mohawk also offers several options for overnight visitors. In addition to the Fresh Coast Cabin rentals mentioned above, visitors can go camping in cabins, tents, or RVs at Ahmeek Coppermine Camp or rent a room at the boutique motel White House Lodging. Chain hotels are available in nearby towns including Houghton and Calumet.
After their beach day, visitors to Mohawk can also enjoy the scenic surroundings in other ways — namely hiking. For example, the 4.4-mile Great Sand Bay Trail runs through Great Sand Bay as well as nearby conservation areas: the Cy Clark Memorial Nature Cemetery, the Dean Webster Memorial Plant Preserve, the Eagle Harbor Red Pine Dunes Nature Sanctuary, and the Eagle Harbor Conservation and Recreation Area. Driving around scenic areas and viewing former mining landmarks might also be on your agenda.