Canada's Overlooked Park In Ontario Is Centered Around A Crater Lake With Swimming, Beaches, And Fishing

When it comes to Canadian provinces, Ontario is a fabulous place to visit, not just because it contains the city of Toronto, but also numerous lakes and shorelines. The two most famous are likely Lake Huron and Lake Superior, but if you head just outside Sudbury, the artsy city surrounded by lakes, you'll come across the largest lake contained within a single city, Lake Wanapitei. Stretching over 32,000 acres (or 13,000 hectares), it's a massive body of water. And one of the best ways to experience it is to visit the Wanapitei Provincial Park on the northern edge.

As you might imagine, this often overlooked park allows you to enjoy all kinds of lakeside activities, including swimming, fishing, and boating. It even features a long stretch of sandy beach, so you can relax by the water and almost feel like you're on the coast.

But a visit to Wanapitei Provincial Park requires a bit more planning and preparation than other locales because it's a non-operational site. This means the park isn't managed and doesn't provide basic amenities or services. It also means the roads getting in and out aren't maintained, so you might want to travel in a rugged vehicle. Still, if you're looking for adventure and want to enjoy pristine waters, this park is a great option.