Canada's Overlooked Park In Ontario Is Centered Around A Crater Lake With Swimming, Beaches, And Fishing
When it comes to Canadian provinces, Ontario is a fabulous place to visit, not just because it contains the city of Toronto, but also numerous lakes and shorelines. The two most famous are likely Lake Huron and Lake Superior, but if you head just outside Sudbury, the artsy city surrounded by lakes, you'll come across the largest lake contained within a single city, Lake Wanapitei. Stretching over 32,000 acres (or 13,000 hectares), it's a massive body of water. And one of the best ways to experience it is to visit the Wanapitei Provincial Park on the northern edge.
As you might imagine, this often overlooked park allows you to enjoy all kinds of lakeside activities, including swimming, fishing, and boating. It even features a long stretch of sandy beach, so you can relax by the water and almost feel like you're on the coast.
But a visit to Wanapitei Provincial Park requires a bit more planning and preparation than other locales because it's a non-operational site. This means the park isn't managed and doesn't provide basic amenities or services. It also means the roads getting in and out aren't maintained, so you might want to travel in a rugged vehicle. Still, if you're looking for adventure and want to enjoy pristine waters, this park is a great option.
What to know about Wanapitei Provincial Park in Ontario
Beyond its size, another interesting fact about Wanapitei Lake is that it was formed by a meteor over 35 million years ago. When local natives discovered it, they thought it looked like a tooth, so they named it Wahanpitaeping, or "place where the water resembles a tooth." However, for simplicity, others have translated the lake's name to "molar tooth." When you look at the lake on Google Maps, its shape is similar to a molar.
As a non-operational park, there is only one main road to get in, situated on its western edge. This is also where you can reach the sandy shoreline, where the Wanapitei River meets the lake. According to a thread on r/Sudbury, this area may be full of camping trailers, so parking can be limited. Also, during holiday weekends the area may get crowded. Unfortunately, since there are no dedicated staff members on-site, you won't know until you get there.
Thanks to its size and depth, Wanapitei Lake is a fishing haven all year round, including when the water freezes over during the winter. The most common species you can catch include smallmouth bass, walleye, and northern pike. However, getting onto the water can be a challenge, as there are only a few access points. There is a wild boat launch area within the park, but it may get crowded during the busy season. Other alternatives include Hiawatha's Restaurant and Marina in the nearby Wahnapitae Indian Reserve, or Tony's Marina on the southern edge of the lake.
Getting the most from your Canadian lakeside vacation
Traveling to Wanapitei Provincial Park is a bit of a journey, as the closest major airport is Toronto Pearson, which also happens to be one of the least traveler-friendly and inefficient options. Sudbury does have its own airport, though, so you may be able to find a smaller flight and get much closer to the park. Otherwise, it's almost five hours to reach Wanapitei Lake from Toronto.
Since there are no formal campsites at the park, you don't have to pay anything or reserve a spot to stay overnight. However, that also means there are no facilities like toilets, trash bins, or paved spaces. While the park doesn't have its own regulations, it's subject to standard provincial park rules. For example, you're not supposed to place more than one trailer or RV on a single site or more than three pieces of camping equipment. Overall, try to respect the park by packing out trash, keeping fires away from brush or dry wood, and maintaining the natural habitat as much as possible.
Although Wanapitei Lake is the largest and most impressive body of water in the park, there are many smaller lakes in the area you can explore, although many of them don't have official roads leading to them. If you're really trying to have a memorable adventure, you can head further north to another provincial park with fishing and paddling, Obabika River Provincial Park. But since there is no road there, you'll have to venture through the wilderness (and obtain a backcountry permit), so make sure you're up for the challenge.