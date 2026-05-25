Kansas' Premier Birdwatching Paradise Is A Unique Plains Oasis With Wildlife And Trails

I grew up in Kansas, and for high school biology class, we took a field trip to Quivira National Wildlife Refuge. Our task was to keep a running total of the number of bird species that we saw on our trip. While I don't remember exactly how many types of birds I saw that day some twenty-plus years ago, I do remember falling in love with this beautiful place. Along with fantastic birdwatching, particularly in the fall and spring during migration, you can also hike a few trails and see other wildlife during your visit to Quivira.

As for why this is such a good place for birdwatching, it's in large part because of its location on the Central Flyway, one of the major migratory routes for birds in North America that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico north up into Canada. The mix of salt marshes, sand prairie, and woodlands at Quivira National Wildlife Refuge provides a habitat for a range of birds throughout the year.

The refuge was first created in 1955 to give birds a protected place to rest and refuel on their journeys, which can be thousands of miles. It's such an important place for the birds that it was designated a "Wetland Site of International Importance" in 1992, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It got its name from the Spanish explorer Francisco Vasquez de Coronado who visited what would become Kansas in the mid-1500s on his search for cities of gold, and while there, he called the area Quivira.