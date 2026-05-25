Florida's Unique Castle Between Fort Myers And Lakeland Is An Aluminum Fortress Featuring A 16-Century Ship

When most people think of Florida, they picture miles of beaches, the giant theme park resorts of Central Florida, and the electric pulse of South Florida. But before Mickey took over Orlando and Miami Beach became famous for its nightlife and award-winning restaurants, Florida was home to some of the most quirky roadside attractions in America. While most of these oddities are long gone, a few still exist, including one in the heart of the state: Solomon's Castle.

Located over an hour north of Fort Myers and south of Lakeland, in the rural town of Ona, this unusual castle is the creation of Howard Solomon, an artist and sculptor who began construction of the three-story, 12,000-square-foot home in the 1970s. But this wasn't just any house — Mr. Solomon constructed the home out of discarded aluminum printing plates that he found at a local newspaper and shaped it in the form of a medieval castle.

Today, the attraction remains a quirky and surprising stop for visitors and locals alike. After visiting the castle, you can enjoy a meal alongside a replica of a historic ship that was turned into a restaurant. A Tripadvisor reviewer who visited in 2026 writes, "I had no idea what to expect when I arrived ... This is a great experience for art lovers and non-art lovers but truly for those looking for a fun experience."