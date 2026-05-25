Florida's Unique Castle Between Fort Myers And Lakeland Is An Aluminum Fortress Featuring A 16-Century Ship
When most people think of Florida, they picture miles of beaches, the giant theme park resorts of Central Florida, and the electric pulse of South Florida. But before Mickey took over Orlando and Miami Beach became famous for its nightlife and award-winning restaurants, Florida was home to some of the most quirky roadside attractions in America. While most of these oddities are long gone, a few still exist, including one in the heart of the state: Solomon's Castle.
Located over an hour north of Fort Myers and south of Lakeland, in the rural town of Ona, this unusual castle is the creation of Howard Solomon, an artist and sculptor who began construction of the three-story, 12,000-square-foot home in the 1970s. But this wasn't just any house — Mr. Solomon constructed the home out of discarded aluminum printing plates that he found at a local newspaper and shaped it in the form of a medieval castle.
Today, the attraction remains a quirky and surprising stop for visitors and locals alike. After visiting the castle, you can enjoy a meal alongside a replica of a historic ship that was turned into a restaurant. A Tripadvisor reviewer who visited in 2026 writes, "I had no idea what to expect when I arrived ... This is a great experience for art lovers and non-art lovers but truly for those looking for a fun experience."
The unique grounds of Solomon's Castle
Solomon's Castle is tucked in the middle of a wooded area near Horse Creek. You'll be able to tell you're entering a special place when you turn into the oak-lined driveway off Solomon Road leading to the castle. The driveway itself is a work of art, marked by an archway flanked on each side by brick towers that greet visitors to the grounds. Before you make it inside, you'll see sculptures scattered throughout the yard surrounding the home, from cannons to a re-creation of The Alamo. Still, the star of this unique estate is the house itself, featuring multiple themed rooms filled with quirky attractions, like life-sized Legos sitting on a living room couch (pictured).
A standout feature of Solomon's Castle, beyond its shimmering aluminum siding, is the collection of 80 stained-glass windows, all designed by Mr. Solomon. These windows display a variety of themes, from nursery rhymes to the solar system. In addition to the stained-glass, the castle houses sculptures throughout the home. Via Sarasota Magazine, Mr. Solomon refers to himself as the "DaVinci of Debris" for his intensive use of discarded objects to create art. These works range from "Woody Goody," a sculpture of a man playing a trumpet, to "Chinese Fire Hydrant," each crafted from recycled materials such as oil drums, wire hangers, and more.
As part of the tour, you'll see artwork based on puns, such as "Car with a V8 engine," made out of V8 juice cans, or "Liz Taylor as Cleopatra," a sculpture of a chihuahua with chains for hair. Once you've explored the sculptures, you can visit a separate building to see an impressive collection of vintage cars, similar to what you'll find at the Heritage Museums and Garden, New England's "largest public garden."
Solomon's Castle is home to a magnificent galleon
While the home itself is a living art museum that could take all day to explore, it's worth taking time to check out another attraction that sits in a pond behind the castle: a remarkable piece of artwork that also serves as the on-site restaurant. The Boat-in-the-Moat offers an expansive menu ranging from salads to sandwiches and humorously claims to be "the finest restaurant in Ona, Florida," per the Solomon's Castle website. But what truly sets it apart is the boat after which the restaurant is named — a 65-foot replica of a 16th-century European galleon.
The ship, like everything else at Solomon's Castle, was designed and built by Mr. Solomon himself. After recovering from heart surgery, he began work on the galleon in 1990, finishing the restaurant four years later. The ship is made entirely from recycled wood, and there's a patio area outside the ship, where visitors can sit under shaded trees and soak in the whimsical atmosphere. After lunch, you can take a short hike on a nature trail that starts at the castle's parking lot and heads to nearby Horse Creek.
Solomon's Castle is open from October through the beginning of August and is closed on Mondays. There are discounts for seniors, veterans, and children, but be sure to bring cash or a check, as cards are not accepted. If you're eager to explore more of the weird side of Florida, head to Gibsonton, a town once dubbed America's oddest. Prefer history and nature? Travel 21 miles northeast to discover the town of Zolfo Springs, with camping, wildlife, and a unique museum.