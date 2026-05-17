New England's 'Largest Public Garden' Is A Charming Cape Cod Gem With Art, A Vintage Carousel, And Summer Fun
One hundred acres is a lot of land, the kind of parcel usually reserved for farms, office parks, and nature preserves. Yet Heritage Museums & Gardens seems to put every inch to good use; this Massachusetts property is a dizzying showcase of masterful landscaping, historic architecture, and vintage vehicles. Also, Heritage maintains the largest public garden in New England.
Heritage occupies a quiet nook in the town of Sandwich, just a few miles from the Cape Cod Canal. For road-trippers heading to the Cape, this location near one of the main bridges makes it an easy place to visit. It's also high impact: For the not-insignificant price of $26 per adult ($16 for children), you could easily spend hours among the many exhibits and flower displays spread across the grounds. Paved and dirt paths connect the diverse sights, and Heritage is large enough to merit motorized transports, driven by staff and completing its loop every 20 minutes. Because much of its botanical beauty is displayed outdoors, the property is open to the public from late April to mid-October.
While gardeners and naturalists will love the scenery, history buffs will savor artifacts large and small. Visitors may feel as if they're traveling through time, moving from a shingled windmill (pictured above) to a recreated dugout canoe to a turn-of-the-century carousel. Sandwich is one of America's oldest towns, which teems with art galleries, beaches, and trails, and Heritage helps connect patrons to its centuries-long past.
Heritage Museums & Gardens: Three-plus centuries at a glance
Before the Puritans arrived, the Wampanoag people lived in this very spot for periods; a recreated dwelling (called a "wetu") shows the tree-bark walls and fur-covered platforms Indigenous people built for their summer homes. Near the end of the 1600s, the Wing family took over the land; this Quaker dynasty cultivated the soil for about 200 years. Later, it fell into the hands of a sculptor, a stockbroker, and a textile manufacturer, until the wealthy Lilly family decided to convert the property — and their substantial automobile collection — into a permanent museum. Today, Heritage is a nonprofit organization that maintains an on-site children's STEM program called the Hundred Acre School.
One of the first things visitors see at Heritage is the Lillys' display of vintage cars (pictured below): Housed in a rounded warehouse, these classic vehicles mostly date from the early 20th century and include trucks, racers, touring cars, and even an early electric model. Visitors can put on a duster and goggles and pretend to drive one of the open-top cars. Near the other side of the park is a still-operational carousel from 1908, created by master merry-go-round designer Charles I.D. Looff. The ride is housed indoors, so you can ride in any weather, and some of the decorative horses date back to the 1880s, near the start of Looff's career.
Outside, the landscape is verdant with trees and bulbs, including abundant hydrangeas, daylilies, and rhododendrons. Visitors can puzzle out both the immersive Hart Family Maze Garden and a brick-marked labyrinth (pictured above). One of the most moving sights is the Flume Fountain near the main entrance; this elevated channel guides water over a hillside, then drops its flow into a scenic pool.
Getting to Heritage and where to stay
Most visitors will drive to Heritage Museums, as Sandwich is a small town and the estate is tucked away in the woods on obscure back roads. There's free parking out front, along with several EV chargers. There's also a bike rack: Cycling is very popular around the charming town, and bike paths parallel both sides of the Cape Cod Canal. While you're spending time in Sandwich, check out Massachusetts' scenic small-town boardwalk with stunning blue-water views and natural sights.
On a typical summer day, you could easily spend several hours at Heritage, and rotating festivals and events offer even more reasons to come back. You can eat there, as well; you're welcome to bring your own food and picnic on one of the many lawns, or you can grab a bite at the on-site Lilly's Cafe. The gift shop is a great place to start or end your visit; browse a diverse collection of plants, toys, books, and locally made crafts.
Sandwich is also a decent home base for exploring the Cape. The town has several similar institutions, such as the beautifully curated Sandwich Glass Museum and the Nye Museum, an early homestead that illustrates colonial life in the 17th century. You can pick from a good number of reasonably priced hotels, although you'll find far more accommodations in neighboring Barnstable, a beachy Cape destination that is among the best in America for retirement. Before you leave, just make sure to buy a sandwich; the name technically comes from a seaside town in England, but it really does have a conspicuous number of delis.