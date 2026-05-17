New England's 'Largest Public Garden' Is A Charming Cape Cod Gem With Art, A Vintage Carousel, And Summer Fun

One hundred acres is a lot of land, the kind of parcel usually reserved for farms, office parks, and nature preserves. Yet Heritage Museums & Gardens seems to put every inch to good use; this Massachusetts property is a dizzying showcase of masterful landscaping, historic architecture, and vintage vehicles. Also, Heritage maintains the largest public garden in New England.

Heritage occupies a quiet nook in the town of Sandwich, just a few miles from the Cape Cod Canal. For road-trippers heading to the Cape, this location near one of the main bridges makes it an easy place to visit. It's also high impact: For the not-insignificant price of $26 per adult ($16 for children), you could easily spend hours among the many exhibits and flower displays spread across the grounds. Paved and dirt paths connect the diverse sights, and Heritage is large enough to merit motorized transports, driven by staff and completing its loop every 20 minutes. Because much of its botanical beauty is displayed outdoors, the property is open to the public from late April to mid-October.

While gardeners and naturalists will love the scenery, history buffs will savor artifacts large and small. Visitors may feel as if they're traveling through time, moving from a shingled windmill (pictured above) to a recreated dugout canoe to a turn-of-the-century carousel. Sandwich is one of America's oldest towns, which teems with art galleries, beaches, and trails, and Heritage helps connect patrons to its centuries-long past.