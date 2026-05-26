Oregon's Famous Fly Fishing Loop Is A Scenic Getaway Known For Its Emerald Waters And Mountain Views
Oregon is well known for its stunning landscapes, along with a plethora of world-class angling options. Sometimes you can get lucky and find both in the same spot, like at the famed Umpqua River. While the entire waterway offers excellent fishing, one portion is particularly popular among fly fishermen. Known as the Umpqua River Loop, this area has good fishing throughout the year and is a remote getaway surrounded by incredible scenery.
The Umpqua River runs for over 100 miles, starting where the North and South branches of the river meet, and ending at the Pacific Ocean. A little more than halfway through its seaward journey, the river makes a dramatic bend that changes its course from north to west. This turn stretches for about 18 miles and is known as the Umpqua River Loop. The tiny city of Elkton, known as the "Jewel of the Umpqua," sits right at the center of this curve. The Loop includes the waters within the township, as well as the portion of the river that winds around Big K Guest Ranch just south of town.
Near Elkton, roughly an hour's drive southwest of Eugene, the waters of the Umpqua River tend to be emerald green in color. This is because its two main tributaries begin as clear-water streams high in the Cascade Mountains and then flow downstream over miles of volcanic rock and other geological features, which contribute color-adding minerals. The end result is a brilliant, clear-green coloration — a dazzling accent to the surrounding forests, hills, and mountains.
Fishing the Umpqua River Loop
The Umpqua River Loop has plenty of options when it comes to fishing. Trout, steelhead, salmon, smallmouth bass, shad, and sturgeon are among the most popular species. That said, your catch may vary depending on the time of year. Winter and early spring are the times to target steelhead, while both chinook and coho salmon are popular during spring, summer, and fall. Early summer is peak season for shad.
Although trout are the most popular sport fish throughout Oregon overall (per the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife), within the waters of the Umpqua Loop, smallmouth bass have garnered the most attention. In fact, the town of Elkton proclaims itself as the "Bass Capitol of Oregon." This is due to the combination of the high bass population and trophy-catch potential. While bass can be caught all year long, fishing for them is typically most productive from late spring through early autumn.
The one caveat to this exceptional angling action is that the vast majority of the loop flows through privately owned land. The Big K Guest Ranch, a popular destination for fly fishermen, owns 11 miles of river frontage, and fishing with a guide or outfitter is quite common, as several have exclusive access points. However, DIY fly fishermen have options as well: There is river access and a boat launch at the Alfred S. Tyson Park in Elkton. Elkton RV Park also provides river access for guests staying there.
The area around the Loop has plenty to offer
Aside from the fly fishing, one of the most impressive things about the area around the Loop is the scenic views. The gorgeous, clear-green waters of the Umpqua River are bracketed by evergreen forests throughout much of this secluded destination. The fir-tree forests are home to a healthy population of deer and elk. Beyond the banks of the river are rolling hills, a historic fort, and numerous vineyards. Thanks to its location within Oregon's coastal mountains, it is also possible to view peaks rising beyond the tree-lined river in the distance.
Another way to enjoy this scenery is to take a drive along the Umpqua River Scenic Byway, which follows the river and runs right through Elkton. This can make for a breathtakingly scenic road trip, should you choose to follow this legendary river on its journey to the sea. The byway continues on to Reedsport, the gateway to the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, about 35 miles west of Elkton. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort, which is along the state's largest lazy river, is only a 45-minute drive south.
Elkton itself is easy to reach, as the Umpqua and Elkton-Sutherlin highways merge there. However, it is fairly remote, and lodging options are somewhat limited, as one may expect in a city of 200 people. In addition to the aforementioned Big K Guest House, the River Inn Elkton and Burke's River View offer overnight accommodations. Campers can also make reservations at the Elkton RV Park. When not on the water, those staying in Elkton can while away their time visiting one of the town's half dozen wineries or dining at one of the handful of eateries.