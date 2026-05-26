Oregon's Famous Fly Fishing Loop Is A Scenic Getaway Known For Its Emerald Waters And Mountain Views

Oregon is well known for its stunning landscapes, along with a plethora of world-class angling options. Sometimes you can get lucky and find both in the same spot, like at the famed Umpqua River. While the entire waterway offers excellent fishing, one portion is particularly popular among fly fishermen. Known as the Umpqua River Loop, this area has good fishing throughout the year and is a remote getaway surrounded by incredible scenery.

The Umpqua River runs for over 100 miles, starting where the North and South branches of the river meet, and ending at the Pacific Ocean. A little more than halfway through its seaward journey, the river makes a dramatic bend that changes its course from north to west. This turn stretches for about 18 miles and is known as the Umpqua River Loop. The tiny city of Elkton, known as the "Jewel of the Umpqua," sits right at the center of this curve. The Loop includes the waters within the township, as well as the portion of the river that winds around Big K Guest Ranch just south of town.

Near Elkton, roughly an hour's drive southwest of Eugene, the waters of the Umpqua River tend to be emerald green in color. This is because its two main tributaries begin as clear-water streams high in the Cascade Mountains and then flow downstream over miles of volcanic rock and other geological features, which contribute color-adding minerals. The end result is a brilliant, clear-green coloration — a dazzling accent to the surrounding forests, hills, and mountains.