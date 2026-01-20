This Small Town Gateway To The Oregon Dunes Is A Scenic Basecamp For Outdoor Adventures

The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area is a true wonder. One that actually needs to be seen in person to appreciate the true scope of its grandeur. A symphony of sand, forest, and ocean, the dunes stretch over 40 miles along the Pacific Coast from Florence, home of the largest sea cave in America, to the underrated artsy city of Coos Bay. At its widest, the otherworldly dune landscape stretches 2.5 miles inland, and the largest mounds can rise 500 feet skyward. There are several towns from which to access the Recreation Area, but one in particular, Reedsport, makes for the perfect basecamp for your outdoor adventures.

Reedsport directly abuts the Recreation Area to the east at about the midway point along its length. Enveloped by the evergreen-covered foothills of the Coast Range and at the confluence of three rivers, the Umpqua, Smith, and Scholfield, it's picturesque to say the least. Historically, the area that is now Reedsport was an important meeting place for indigenous peoples, just as the three waterways meet to this day. More recently, and the beginning of the formation of the town we see today, it was a camp for railroad workers building the Southern Pacific Railroad that linked to Coos Bay.

The downtown has the rugged, lived-in but charming feel that's typical of Oregon's coastal towns. There's a good selection of restaurants to fuel your adventures, whether your cravings are for seafood, pizza, or you just need a jolt from a hot cup of joe. There are also a number of stores where you can pick up outdoor gear, along with local knowledge about the best nearby trails.