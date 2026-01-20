This Small Town Gateway To The Oregon Dunes Is A Scenic Basecamp For Outdoor Adventures
The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area is a true wonder. One that actually needs to be seen in person to appreciate the true scope of its grandeur. A symphony of sand, forest, and ocean, the dunes stretch over 40 miles along the Pacific Coast from Florence, home of the largest sea cave in America, to the underrated artsy city of Coos Bay. At its widest, the otherworldly dune landscape stretches 2.5 miles inland, and the largest mounds can rise 500 feet skyward. There are several towns from which to access the Recreation Area, but one in particular, Reedsport, makes for the perfect basecamp for your outdoor adventures.
Reedsport directly abuts the Recreation Area to the east at about the midway point along its length. Enveloped by the evergreen-covered foothills of the Coast Range and at the confluence of three rivers, the Umpqua, Smith, and Scholfield, it's picturesque to say the least. Historically, the area that is now Reedsport was an important meeting place for indigenous peoples, just as the three waterways meet to this day. More recently, and the beginning of the formation of the town we see today, it was a camp for railroad workers building the Southern Pacific Railroad that linked to Coos Bay.
The downtown has the rugged, lived-in but charming feel that's typical of Oregon's coastal towns. There's a good selection of restaurants to fuel your adventures, whether your cravings are for seafood, pizza, or you just need a jolt from a hot cup of joe. There are also a number of stores where you can pick up outdoor gear, along with local knowledge about the best nearby trails.
Outdoor activities in Reedsport, Oregon
So, what do people do at Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area? You'll likely hear it before you see it. The dunes are a sandbox for adults, and the most noticeable activity involves ATVs and motorsports. Thrill seekers race up, down, and around the sandy embankments, and with 32,186 acres to explore, it's easy to find new challenges. If you're not bringing your own ATV, rental businesses are plentiful, such as the nearby and aptly named Ridin' Dirty Rentals.
Of course, there are plenty of other, less in-your-face activities in which to partake. You can soar down sandy slopes at the "world's first sandboarding park", go horseback riding, do some fat-tire bike riding over sandy paths, and hike the miles upon miles of trails. The trailhead to the popular John Dellenback Dunes Trail is just 15 minutes from Reedsport, and will take you 5.2 miles through forest and dunes with some spectacular ocean views.
Reedsport isn't just the dunes, however, and it has a number of outdoor escapades that are uniquely its own. Between the estuaries, islands, and co-mingling rivers, Reedsport offers exceptional paddling opportunities. If you feel like catching dinner for the night, head over to Winchester Bay, a popular spot for fishing and crabbing. Don't forget to bring fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals, if angling is in your plans. One must-do is to head a few miles east to the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area. This mountain location is the year-round home to a herd of 60-100 Roosevelt Elk, and there's a great chance you'll get to observe these wild, majestic animals.
Planning a trip to Reedsport, Oregon
The Oregon Coast can be a bit challenging to get to. It's not like the California and Washington coastline, where major cities and highways are placed close to the Pacific Ocean. Oregon's primary population region, the Willamette Valley, is separated from the Coast by the rugged Coast Range, which runs 200 miles south from the Columbia River on the border with Washington. Consequently, this remote existence is also what helps define the towns along the Oregon Coast.
That being said, it's definitely worth the effort. The closest commercial airport to Florence is the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (OTH) in North Bend, which offers daily, direct flights to San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN) via United Airlines. The trip from the airport to Florence is 47 miles north along the historic and scenic Highway 101 and should take about an hour. For more flight options and a drive through the Coast Range, Eugene Airport (EUG) is 59 miles and just over an hour away.
Lodging options in Reedsport are sparse, with a few modest inns, a handful of vacation rentals, and the Best Western Salbasgeon Inn & Suites of Reedsport, which is the most upscale option. You're likely not visiting Reedsport for a resort experience but for the rugged outdoors and adventure it provides. If you're RV'ing up or down the coast, you'll have several options, including Coho RV & Marina with full hookup sites along the Umpqua River. For those wanting to rough it, Reedsport has an excellent campground at Umpqua Lighthouse State Park. Here, you'll find 23 tent campsites with water, toilets, and showers, as well as ten yurts and two rustic log cabins.