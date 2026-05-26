Forget Florida, Retire To This Southern City With Lake Access, Outdoor Fun, And Peaceful Vibes
Florida was once a go-to retirement destination, but recent figures suggest that trend is shifting. AARP data shows that nearly as many retirees left Florida as moved there in 2025. In the Sunshine State's place, other affordable Southern locales are rising as retirement hot spots. One such area is the central Texas city of Lago Vista.
In 2025, Texas recorded America's second-highest net gain of people over 65, trailing South Carolina by fewer than 300 new residents. It's easy to see why so many seniors are moving to Texas. The state has a lot of the same qualities that once drew retirees to Florida, including warm weather, lots of beaches, and a low cost of living. Within Texas, you'll find cities, towns, and attractions that appeal to a diverse variety of lifestyles and interests, giving retirees who are considering a move many options.
Lago Vista specifically can be a good fit for people seeking a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors. It's located along the northern shore of Lake Travis and about 35 miles north of Austin, giving residents easy access to both a larger urban area and the laid-back atmosphere of a smaller town. As a lakeside spot, it also offers a plethora of outdoor activities, from boating and fishing on the water to hiking and golfing around the shore. Combined with a sizeable senior population, Lago Vista checks a lot of boxes for people who want to enjoy an active retirement in a welcoming community.
Why is Lago Vista ideal for retirees?
With a population of around 9,700 people, Lago Vista occupies the Goldilocks zone for many retirees. It pairs a small-town atmosphere with the variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment you might expect from a larger city. Its location in the Austin area is another mark in its favor. Austin is considered one of the best American destinations for solo female travelers, and the same qualities that earn it that distinction (like safe streets and friendly locals) also make the place appealing for seniors. Safety, especially, is a strong point in Lago Vista's favor. Its rates for both violent and property crimes are around 70% lower than the national median.
Lago Vista is also an excellent place to make friends with fellow seniors. About 28% of the town's population is 65 or older, and the median age of residents is 54 — almost 20 years older than the median across Texas. Thanks to this retired population, the town has a lot of senior-focused community groups and activities. The Lago Vista library offers several programs of interest, from book clubs and writing workshops to crafting groups like the Vista Stitchers, the Paper Craft Group, and the Adult Coloring Club.
Meanwhile, active seniors can join the Lago Vista Tennis Association or the Men's Golf Association. Lovers of the outdoors can meet fellow nature enthusiasts at the Bird and Wildlife Club or Native Plant Society, while card players can jump in on games with the Gin Rummy Club or Tuesday Duplicate Bridge Club. This variety of ways to meet new people, combined with the safe and serene environment, makes Lago Vista an appealing option for those seeking a place to enjoy their retirement.
Find the best senior-friendly attractions in Lago Vista
Lake Travis is Lago Vista's main attraction for outdoor fun. Stretching over 63 miles and ringed by 270 miles of shoreline, it's the longest lake in the popular and scenic Highland Lakes region. Along the shore are over 20 marinas and boat clubs like Outbound Sailing, where you can charter sunset cruises or take sailing lessons. Lake Travis is also popular with anglers, who can catch catfish, sunfish, and multiple species of bass. You can even go scuba diving at Mansfield Dam Park to see sunken boats along an underwater trail.
If you'd rather stay on land, there are 17 parks around Lake Travis. Arkansas Bend Park in Lago Vista has boat ramps, picnic areas, and trails for hiking. Birders can add to their life list at Bob Wentz Park, where over 300 unique species have been spotted and reported on eBird. For more extensive hikes, Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area has almost 10 miles of trails. Alternatively, the 7 miles of trails in Grelle Recreation Area can be used for horseback riding as well as hiking. Golfers can play at the public Lago Vista Golf Course or on one of the four championship courses at The Hills in Austin. The latter features a signature course designed by Jack Nicklaus.
There's entertainment beyond outdoor adventures, too. Theater fans can see shows at the Lake Travis Music Theatre or stage plays put on by the Lago Vista Players, a community theater group open to volunteers. Local events like the annual Lago Fest let residents enjoy live music, food, and art along the lakeshore. Add in Lago Vista's variety of unique boutiques and nearby wineries like Flat Creek Estate, and there's plenty to keep you busy while living in Lago Vista.