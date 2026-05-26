Forget Florida, Retire To This Southern City With Lake Access, Outdoor Fun, And Peaceful Vibes

Florida was once a go-to retirement destination, but recent figures suggest that trend is shifting. AARP data shows that nearly as many retirees left Florida as moved there in 2025. In the Sunshine State's place, other affordable Southern locales are rising as retirement hot spots. One such area is the central Texas city of Lago Vista.

In 2025, Texas recorded America's second-highest net gain of people over 65, trailing South Carolina by fewer than 300 new residents. It's easy to see why so many seniors are moving to Texas. The state has a lot of the same qualities that once drew retirees to Florida, including warm weather, lots of beaches, and a low cost of living. Within Texas, you'll find cities, towns, and attractions that appeal to a diverse variety of lifestyles and interests, giving retirees who are considering a move many options.

Lago Vista specifically can be a good fit for people seeking a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors. It's located along the northern shore of Lake Travis and about 35 miles north of Austin, giving residents easy access to both a larger urban area and the laid-back atmosphere of a smaller town. As a lakeside spot, it also offers a plethora of outdoor activities, from boating and fishing on the water to hiking and golfing around the shore. Combined with a sizeable senior population, Lago Vista checks a lot of boxes for people who want to enjoy an active retirement in a welcoming community.