What Locals Won't Tell You About Exploring Toronto As A Retiree
Toronto is a city with a fascinating multitude of identities and layers. Besides being the fourth-largest city in North America, it is often dubbed the most multicultural city in the world, offering visitors and residents a colorful mosaic of culture, cuisine, and languages heard on its streets. Built on the northwestern shore of Lake Ontario, this vibrant metropolis is rapidly growing into a compelling destination for retirees from near and far.
Known for its many festivals, including the world-famous Caribana and the Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto's reputation is further reinforced with an all-encompassing array of museums, shopping districts, and sports venues. With its vast patchwork of parks, waterfronts, and charmingly unique neighborhoods such as the bohemian Kensington Market, rife with ethnic restaurants and vintage boutiques, Toronto offers an all-in-one package deal.
That said, as with any destination, there are two ways to approach a buzzing city like Toronto. You can either rely on fellow travelers with their own individual perspectives or tap into the seasoned understanding and know-how of locals who live here (and don't share casually). Knowing when to explore the best of what the city has to offer, what is overlooked by crowds, and what to avoid are just some of the key tips to keep in mind before your trip.
Deep winters are best avoided
Winters in Toronto can be unforgiving. The sun waltzes around indecisively in December, and then seems to disappear entirely behind an impenetrable shield of grey skies until early April, leaving the city in a grim state. Temperatures drop to the low 20s Fahrenheit on a good day in January, dipping further in February, and that is without accounting for the wind chill factor, which is most often the case. The off-season months of September and October are ideal for visiting retirees, thanks to their warmth, comfort, and gorgeous colors. You'll avoid both humid, crowded summers and bone-chilling cold.
Renting in a residential neighborhood beats hotels
Quiet streets, greenery, and Victorian architecture blending with other heritage styles make for a sensible alternative in comparison to hotels in Toronto. Hotels are lodged either far too deeply within the incessant cacophony of downtown or too far from any walkable destinations — plus, they are often more expensive. An Airbnb in some of Toronto's most cherished corners is the wiser, and often cheaper, choice. The Annex, Yorkville, or the Little Italy neighborhood on College Street will allow you both to settle in peacefully after a long day and better understand the character of the city.
Walking is the fastest way around downtown
Although Toronto is a vast metropolis spanning almost 250 square miles, its downtown core is a highly accessible, straightforward grid of walkable districts and streets that are best explored on foot. Due to increasing vehicle traffic and limited parking, Toronto is considered by many markers to be among the most congested cities in North America. The healthier alternative to sitting frustrated behind a wheel is to lace up your sneakers. With a Walk Score of 61, Toronto is the 3rd most walkable major city in Canada, with most of its gorgeous parks, city landmarks, and museums within walking distance of one another.
Early mornings are the best time to explore
Mornings in Toronto can be magical, and if you're an early bird, the city will open up to you with a pace that feels much more manageable. An excellent itinerary that many locals adore is to kick off your day with a walk to the St. Lawrence neighborhood in Old Toronto, where you can visit its famous market, which has been there since 1803, for breakfast and excellent groceries. On Saturdays, it's open as early as 7 a.m., with a 9 a.m. opening time Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. In the morning, this neighborhood — and many others in Toronto, like neighboring Distillery District or the Toronto Harbourfront — is quiet and easier to explore.
Toronto's parks and ravines are a hidden gem
Canada is celebrated worldwide for its stunning natural beauty, and, thankfully, that applies to Toronto. Often called "the city within a park," Toronto boasts an impressive system of ravines that cover almost 20% of the city's area. You can explore the 5-mile Lower Don Valley Trail with its naturalized Evergreen Brick Works, a former quarry-turned natural reserve. Trinity Bellwoods Park, beloved by many Torontonians, is a relaxed option for a picnic beneath old-growth trees bordering the eclectic Queen Street West, a hallmark neighborhood known for its unique boutiques and restaurants.
Toronto's midtown neighborhoods are the most charming
Encompassing a wide region in Toronto, Midtown roughly begins north of Bloor Street and spans far north past Eglinton Avenue. Admired by locals for its rich collection of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique layout and character, the Midtown area is a must-see if you wish to understand more about how Toronto really lives. Retirees seeking to explore this colorful collage will be relieved to know that Midtown is easily reached via the local public transit system, the TTC. Midtown includes charming enclaves such as the affluent Rosedale neighborhood, the chic and fashionable amalgamated Yorkville village, and the cultural hub of Koreatown.
Global cuisine is one of Toronto's highlights
Toronto offers retirees the unique opportunity of an all-you-can-taste experience without committing to a round-the-world trip. Its global culinary scene alone makes a visit to the city worthwhile, with a plethora of diverse communities from every corner of the globe bringing their flavors and beloved recipes. In a single day, you can enjoy a traditional Turkish breakfast at Good Fork, a Tibetan lunch at Shambhala Kitchen, and fine Mexican dining at Quetzal. Culinary fusions are naturally expected to abound in such a melting pot, as in the Japanese-Italian Radici Project, a restaurant that uses Canadian ingredients for its original dishes.
Senior discounts are offered everywhere
In the renowned spirit of Canadian kindness, Toronto respects its elders. Visiting retirees will be pleased to discover that transit systems, grocery stores, galleries, and museums alike offer a wide range of discounts for seniors. According to Good Caring Canada, there is an abundant list of establishments that offer discounts even many locals aren't aware of. While most venues, such as the Royal Ontario Museum or the TTC public transit system, display pricing visibly, others may be less evident and will require the initiative to ask politely.
The PATH is a lifesaver
Toronto's underground PATH tunnel network is a marvel of both engineering and size. Spanning over 19 miles, this intricate pedestrian system is the largest in the world and a lifesaver for locals and visitors alike during harsh Canadian winters and increasingly hot, humid summers. Built for comfortable shopping and with pedestrians in mind, you will find this underground city a comfortable escape from the streets above. Beginning on the southern tip of the Bay Street Corridor, a beautiful urban neighborhood housing some of the city's most iconic landmarks, the PATH unfolds in every direction and can take you as far south as Waterpark Place.