6 Countries That Are Actually Encouraging More Tourists To Visit In 2026

According to the World Tourism & Travel Council, the tourism industry represents 9.8% of the global economy, with $11.6 trillion in travel and tourism dollars going to the global GDP in 2025. And while some countries have more tourists than they can handle, other countries are trying to encourage more people to visit in 2026. For example, Spain is among the most visited countries in the world, and the city of Barcelona specifically has so many tourists it has recently taken steps to discourage tourism. But just across the Mediterranean sits Morocco, a country that wants more people to visit.

Several under-the-radar countries are actively working to attract visitors in 2026, and these unique places have their own adventures in store. Whether it's a new culture to experience, a breathtaking view to take in, or fascinating history to learn, the places on this list want more people to discover what makes them special. Although each country is implementing its own strategy for attracting tourists, many are working on improving infrastructure to support an increase in visitation, advertising more effectively, and streamlining the travel process. The countries on this list aren't necessarily the least visited, nor are they the most visited. Instead, these are the countries that have officially stated their goal is to promote more tourism in 2026.