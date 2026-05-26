6 Countries That Are Actually Encouraging More Tourists To Visit In 2026
According to the World Tourism & Travel Council, the tourism industry represents 9.8% of the global economy, with $11.6 trillion in travel and tourism dollars going to the global GDP in 2025. And while some countries have more tourists than they can handle, other countries are trying to encourage more people to visit in 2026. For example, Spain is among the most visited countries in the world, and the city of Barcelona specifically has so many tourists it has recently taken steps to discourage tourism. But just across the Mediterranean sits Morocco, a country that wants more people to visit.
Several under-the-radar countries are actively working to attract visitors in 2026, and these unique places have their own adventures in store. Whether it's a new culture to experience, a breathtaking view to take in, or fascinating history to learn, the places on this list want more people to discover what makes them special. Although each country is implementing its own strategy for attracting tourists, many are working on improving infrastructure to support an increase in visitation, advertising more effectively, and streamlining the travel process. The countries on this list aren't necessarily the least visited, nor are they the most visited. Instead, these are the countries that have officially stated their goal is to promote more tourism in 2026.
Namibia
A diverse country with abundant plants and wildlife that are endemic only to its unique environment, Namibia is working hard to attract more tourists in the coming years. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the African nation is investing in sustainable tourism efforts that protect its natural beauty while improving services. One of Namibia's most recent initiatives aims to boost customer service at ports of entry to ensure a hassle-free process for visitors. This should make it easier to plan a trip to this vast, untamed country full of rugged landscapes that beckon to be explored.
Vietnam
In 2025, Vietnam had a record-breaking year for welcoming tourists, and the country is looking to keep that going. After seeing over 20 million visitors in 2025, Vietnam hopes to increase that number to 25 million in 2026. Removing policy bottlenecks and improving technology are just a few of the steps Vietnam is taking to promote visitation. All nationalities can get a 90-day e-visa for $25, or $50 for multiple entries, and a pre-arrival form is available online. So whether you want a warm winter vacation in one of Vietnam's vibrant cities or you're looking to explore an ancient national park surrounded by mountains and forests, Vietnam awaits.
Canada
Canada's wide-open spaces and stunning scenery draw tourists from all over the world. However, with only a 2% year-over-year growth in the tourism industry, as reported by the Canadian Tourism Data Collective, the large North American country wants to encourage more tourists to come and be enchanted by its majestic landscapes and welcoming citizens. Part of Canada's tourism growth plan includes partnering with Indigenous Peoples who want to share their unique cultures with international visitors. The country is also promoting travel to less-visited areas to spread out the impact of an increase in tourism.
Morocco
Across the strait of Gibraltar from Europe sits Morocco, a fascinating country that's rapidly growing its tourism sector. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Morocco experienced a 7% year-over-year increase in tourism, which was reported in Morocco World News. Morocco is expanding major airports in destinations like Marrakesh and Fez as well as seeking investors to build hotels, theme parks, and conference centers in big cities like Casablanca. And with such a varied landscape, including everything from the dunes of the Sahara desert to the beaches along the Atlantic Coast, Morocco is worth adding to your bucket list.
Brazil
Tourism in Brazil is on a positive trajectory in 2026 thanks to the country's efforts to make it a sustainable, desirable, and easy place to explore. A move to improve infrastructure, including more access to Wi-Fi, encourages visits from tourists and travel influencers alike. The country blends its rich culture with dynamic ecosystems, helping it secure a position as one of the most diverse tourism landscapes in the world. Whether it's eco-tourism in the Amazon, a culturally immersive trip to a coastal village, or exploring a UNESCO World Heritage site, Brazil encourages tourists to experience all it offers.
Ireland
Possibly because Ireland had a 3% decline in visitors in 2025, the Irish government is allocating millions of dollars to the tourism industry. These funds will go toward advertising in key markets to spread the word about Ireland's scenic landscapes, culinary delights, and cultural roots. A partnership with air and sea carriers will make Ireland more accessible to a range of travelers. If you go, make time for some must-see attractions (without big tourist crowds) in Dublin. Aim to tour a few of Ireland's less touristy areas as well, like Sally Gap with its breathtaking scenery, or Poolbeg Lighthouse, 4 miles out in Dublin Bay.