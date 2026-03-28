Dublin's 10 Must-See Attractions To Beat Tourist Crowds

St. Michan's Church offers one of Dublin's most unusual and slightly spooky historic experiences. Nonetheless, it remains a relatively under-the-radar site, often falling off travelers' priority lists compared to more famous religious landmarks like St. Patrick's Cathedral. Located near the popular Phoenix Park and the River Liffey, this church has operated since 1095, though the present building was largely constructed in the 17th century. The interior of the church is lovely, with rich wood paneling and an impressive pipe organ that takes up nearly an entire wall of the sanctuary. However, the main attraction here is not what's inside St. Michan's, but what's underneath. This church has a rather macabre secret just under the surface — visitors can trek down an old stone stairway to find one of the most unique crypts in all of Europe.

The combination of the crypt's depth and its dry, limestone walls has led to amazingly well-preserved mummies, several of which lie in open coffins. And, goodness, do these skeletons have stories to tell. One was buried without a hand (a known punishment for thievery at the time of his death), another has no feet (presumably done posthumously to fit him in his pine box), one is known as "The Crusader" (though he is believed to have actually lived after the Crusades), and still another greets travelers with an outstretched hand. So the story goes, the crypts at St. Michan's even inspired Bram Stoker to write "Dracula," adding another layer of intrigue to an already eerie and mysterious destination. Guided tours that last around half an hour are available, and Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the historical value of this site. However, they also note that those who have mobility issues should be wary of the steps, as they are not accessible to people with disabilities.