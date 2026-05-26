Between London And Bristol Is A National Landscape With Idyllic Villages, Rolling Hills, And Rare Wildlife

Step back in time at the beautiful towns and villages of the North Wessex Downs, parts of which were settled as far back as 3000 BC. East Hendred is a lovely spot for cute thatched houses and historic monuments, or visit Lambourn for its marketplace, a church that partly dates back to the Normans, and racehorse training heritage. Goring and Streatley are two villages on opposite sides of the River Thames, with a photogenic bridge between them. Kintbury is one of the prettiest villages in England, with a peaceful atmosphere and a canal. You can't miss a visit to the charming hidden village of Avebury, which has a grand Neolithic stone circle site. See the huge stones leading to Avebury on West Kennet Avenue. Highclere Castle, of "Downtown Abbey" fame, is another must-see in the North Wessex Downs.

If you like outdoor adventure, explore the tranquil rolling hills of the North Wessex Downs — The highest points in all four of the counties of the Downs are located here. At 974 feet, Walbury Hill is the highest chalk hill in southern England, and there are spectacular views from Inkpen Beacon and Combe Gibbet. Be sure to see the White Horse of Uffington, formed on the hillside, which is the oldest chalk figure in the country. The 3.6-mile trail at Donnington Castle and Snelsmore Common has scenic views and castle ruins. You could also go for a 5-mile riverside stroll on the Thames Path between Pangbourne and Goring. And the 6.4-mile walk around Avebury is perfect for history lovers, with its ancient monuments and trails. Finally, there's the 8-mile walk around the Vale of Pewsey for sweeping panoramas and an amble alongside the canal.