Between London And Bristol Is A National Landscape With Idyllic Villages, Rolling Hills, And Rare Wildlife
England is known for its idyllic scenery — think gently rolling hills, lush green fields dotted with sheep, and peaceful woodlands. There are 46 designated National Landscapes in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with 34 of them in England alone. One way to discover the beautiful countryside here is on a trip to the North Wessex Downs National Landscape in southern England.
North Wessex Downs National Landscape is the third-largest National Landscape in the country, covering 668 square miles and encompassing four different counties: Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Berkshire, and Wiltshire. It was designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1972 (the "Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty" title was changed to "National Landscapes" in 2023). North Wessex Downs spans from Devizes in the west to Purley on Thames in the east, and Wantage down south to Hatherden. It's home to several long-distance trails, including the Thames Path and the Ridgeway National Trails, and many other hiking routes. The majority of the terrain here is underlain chalk, which gives the area its distinctive rolling hills. Besides this hilly environment, you can also experience charming villages and unique wildlife here, along with plenty of history.
Explore the villages and hills of the North Wessex Downs
Step back in time at the beautiful towns and villages of the North Wessex Downs, parts of which were settled as far back as 3000 BC. East Hendred is a lovely spot for cute thatched houses and historic monuments, or visit Lambourn for its marketplace, a church that partly dates back to the Normans, and racehorse training heritage. Goring and Streatley are two villages on opposite sides of the River Thames, with a photogenic bridge between them. Kintbury is one of the prettiest villages in England, with a peaceful atmosphere and a canal. You can't miss a visit to the charming hidden village of Avebury, which has a grand Neolithic stone circle site. See the huge stones leading to Avebury on West Kennet Avenue. Highclere Castle, of "Downtown Abbey" fame, is another must-see in the North Wessex Downs.
If you like outdoor adventure, explore the tranquil rolling hills of the North Wessex Downs — The highest points in all four of the counties of the Downs are located here. At 974 feet, Walbury Hill is the highest chalk hill in southern England, and there are spectacular views from Inkpen Beacon and Combe Gibbet. Be sure to see the White Horse of Uffington, formed on the hillside, which is the oldest chalk figure in the country. The 3.6-mile trail at Donnington Castle and Snelsmore Common has scenic views and castle ruins. You could also go for a 5-mile riverside stroll on the Thames Path between Pangbourne and Goring. And the 6.4-mile walk around Avebury is perfect for history lovers, with its ancient monuments and trails. Finally, there's the 8-mile walk around the Vale of Pewsey for sweeping panoramas and an amble alongside the canal.
Spot one-of-a-kind wildlife around the North Wessex Downs
The North Wessex Downs has 66 different Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which provide a protected habitat for various types of flora and fauna. You may see birds like the rare stone curlew, the lapwing, or skylark in the area. At Morgans Hill, keep your eyes open for the marsh fritillary, one of the UK's most endangered butterflies. The adonis blue is another rare butterfly found in the Downs. Snelsmore Common is a good spot for more rare birds like the woodlark or nightjar, while you may spy a water vole at Freeman's Marsh.
The North Wessex Downs National Landscape is located between London and the vibrant, artsy city of Bristol. While having a car is the easiest way to explore, there are also good public transport links in the area. Hubs like Hungerford and Newbury have train stations, which connect with bus services out to other towns like Marlborough and smaller villages. It's an hour-and-a-half drive from London to Hungerford — or 1 hour on the train — while it's about a 1-hour drive from Hungerford to Bristol. Be sure to research the best time of year to visit London when planning your trip.