Here's The Right Way To Go Camping In Arizona If You Want To Stay Cool In The Summer (Including RVs)

Arizona's sharp elevation shifts can work to your advantage when choosing where to camp in the state (here are some of the best lake camping spots in the Grand Canyon State, according to Dyrt and Google reviews). As a general rule, choose camping sites located at a higher altitude – in ideal weather conditions, temperatures lower by about 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit per 1,000 feet of elevation gain – or inside the northern portions of the transition zone. Here, the combination of dense forests and stream corridors is associated with higher moisture levels in the soil, which — in turn — helps prevent surface overheating.

For instance, the northern city of Flagstaff sits at about 6,900 feet, and experiences average summer night temperatures of roughly 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also one of the snowiest mountain towns in the United States. The surrounding area boasts some noteworthy "heat-proof" campgrounds, including fancier options like Village Camp, which features 5-star RV sites and an open-air swimming pool. Just south of town, the Lake Mary area, located within the Coconino National Forest, is a well-known corridor for dispersed camping.

Besides being home to one of northeastern Arizona's most scenic drives, the Mogollon Rim — the southern margin of the Colorado plateau, near the White Mountains — is another strong option if you are seeking an overnight escape from Phoenix's desert heat (it's just a two-hour drive away). Among the most beloved camping facilities is the Mogollon Campground, praised by guests for its prime location within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, only a short walk away from the rim. Farther north toward the Grand Canyon, is the Kaibab Plateau — the North Rim, at almost 8,000 feet elevation, typically remains below 80 degrees Fahrenheit even during the daytime.