Northeastern Arizona's Scenic Rim Drive Is A Cool Summer Road Trip With Forests, Lakes, And Dizzying Views

Northern Arizona has no shortage of astonishing scenery, from the Grand Canyon, where solitude really is possible on this less-traveled, beautiful backcountry road, to lesser-known natural wonders like the Vermilion Cliffs, a fiery slot canyon considered one of the world's best. If you're looking for even more adventure in the Grand Canyon State, whether driving through for the day or spending a few nights, don't miss the Mogollon Rim.

Stretching from the state's border with New Mexico and extending 200 miles to just outside Flagstaff, the Mogollon Rim boasts gorgeous, panoramic views over northeastern Arizona's picturesque pine forest. Pronounced by locals as "muggy-on" or "muggy-own," the rim's namesake is an ancient Native American culture. The Mogollon made their home in the mountains and canyons of eastern Arizona and parts of New Mexico, Texas, and northern Mexico, known for their black-and-white pottery.

One of the best ways to experience this fantastic location is by car on a scenic drive along Rim Road, taking about three to four hours one way. In some areas, the Mogollon Rim's canyon drops down as far as 2,000 feet, providing a dramatic perspective from which to view the valley below. On the road, you'll be able to stop for hikes, spot wildlife like elk and mule deer, fish in the region's beautiful lakes, or camp to your heart's delight. There's a short stretch of about 3 miles where the 1990 Dude Fire decimated the vegetation, and while very little has regrown since, the silver lining is the vast vista to the south.