Northeastern Arizona's Scenic Rim Drive Is A Cool Summer Road Trip With Forests, Lakes, And Dizzying Views
Northern Arizona has no shortage of astonishing scenery, from the Grand Canyon, where solitude really is possible on this less-traveled, beautiful backcountry road, to lesser-known natural wonders like the Vermilion Cliffs, a fiery slot canyon considered one of the world's best. If you're looking for even more adventure in the Grand Canyon State, whether driving through for the day or spending a few nights, don't miss the Mogollon Rim.
Stretching from the state's border with New Mexico and extending 200 miles to just outside Flagstaff, the Mogollon Rim boasts gorgeous, panoramic views over northeastern Arizona's picturesque pine forest. Pronounced by locals as "muggy-on" or "muggy-own," the rim's namesake is an ancient Native American culture. The Mogollon made their home in the mountains and canyons of eastern Arizona and parts of New Mexico, Texas, and northern Mexico, known for their black-and-white pottery.
One of the best ways to experience this fantastic location is by car on a scenic drive along Rim Road, taking about three to four hours one way. In some areas, the Mogollon Rim's canyon drops down as far as 2,000 feet, providing a dramatic perspective from which to view the valley below. On the road, you'll be able to stop for hikes, spot wildlife like elk and mule deer, fish in the region's beautiful lakes, or camp to your heart's delight. There's a short stretch of about 3 miles where the 1990 Dude Fire decimated the vegetation, and while very little has regrown since, the silver lining is the vast vista to the south.
Look across the America's largest ponderosa pine forest on Rim Road
Also known as Forest Road 300, Rim Road is a winding dirt track that connects State Route 260 to State Route 87 along a 43-mile stretch. If you're making your way from Phoenix, follow AZ-87 for about two hours, through the charming gateway town of Payson, a desert escape with cool temps, lakeside bliss, and endless trails. Stretch your legs, grab a map, and chat with a U.S. Forest Ranger about the area's unique geology at the Mogollon Rim Visitor Center, located a half-hour east of Payson and open Thursday to Sunday in the summer and fall. Alternatively, to go west to east on Rim Road, travel via I-17 to AZ-260, then AZ-87, until you see a sign for Forest Road 300. You also won't be far from Tonto Bridge State Park, featuring the world's largest travertine bridge and stunning trails.
The Mogollon Rim sits within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and averages around 7,000 feet in elevation. The Rim Road's scenic twists and turns offer astounding views of the largest stand of ponderosa pine in the U.S., and you'll find ample opportunities for hiking and sightseeing along the way. There are dozens of walking routes, from short interpretive trails to moderate day hikes and multi-day treks. Check out Rim Lakes Vista Overlook, where you can walk along an accessible, paved path for a little more than 3 miles one way to take in stunning views.
Another pleasant walk is a 3.5-mile loop around Woods Canyon Lake, which sits within the Rim Lakes Recreation Area. You'll also find camping options aplenty in the area, which encompasses Willow Springs Lake and Bear Canyon Lake, too. An angler's dream, these lakes all feature largemouth bass, as well as brook and rainbow trout.
Stretch your legs with a hike from Rim Road
To really get "out there" for a few days, check out General Crook Trail, a 58-mile one-way route that traces a road used in the late 19th century by General George Crook, who carved a path for the U.S. Army to move supplies and troops through the area until the Rim Road was constructed in 1928. And if through-hikes are your thing, the Rim Road intersects with part of the Arizona National Scenic Trail, an 800-mile route spanning the length of the state; this Blue Ridge segment extends 15.4 miles from the Mogollon Rim to AZ-87.
There are also numerous places to camp along the Mogollon Rim and throughout the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Just about 1.5 miles up the road from Rim Lakes Vista Overlook is Mogollon Campground, which features 26 sites nestled within tall ponderosas. There are 14 sites available for reservations, and the rest are first-come, first-served. Additional nearby options include developed yet primitive spots like Aspen and Spillway, or dispersed camping options like FR 9350 Campground.
If a day-long drive is more your speed and you're looking for something a little less "mobile" when it comes to sleeping arrangements, head to Payson for a well-appointed room at either Kohl's Ranch Lodge, the wonderfully rustic Wooden Nickel Cabins, or Christopher Creek Lodge, the latter of which has been operating continuously for 75 years.