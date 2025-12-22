The 5 Best Lake Camping Spots In Arizona, According To Reviews
Although the Grand Canyon is the shining jewel in Arizona, if you've "been there, done that," there are a number of fabulous national forests and state parks that see fewer crowds and fabulous lakeside activities. You'll find many high-elevation lakes, peaceful desert, gorgeous pine forests, and plateaus with loads of hiking trails, plus unique features like rock climbing, caving, and historical sites. These parks make for incredible camping experiences just steps away from the water, plus, there's some unbelievable stargazing to boot.
Some lake parks limit motor size for noise and water clarity, making them perfect for kayaking and canoeing, while others are best suited for boating and waterskiing. Campgrounds vary wildly as well: with some smaller campgrounds geared toward tent camping and seclusion, and others providing full electric hookups for RVers. Across the state of Arizona, there are five lake camping spots that stand out among the others and consistently earn high marks in traveler reviews.
Fool Hollow Lake
Just outside the town of Show Low, Arizona (about a three-hour drive northeast from Phoenix), is Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area, a scenic lake park that's a top spot for water recreation set in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. The lake draws outdoor enthusiasts for kayaking, fishing, and boating (but only motors under 10 horsepower are permitted). The park is located in a flat plateau and boasts the largest contiguous strip of picturesque ponderosa pine forest in the world.
The Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Campground is popular with travelers, and has 29 tent (non-electric) sites and 82 sites for RVs. From spring through fall, a two-night minimum stay is required for weekends, and a three-night stay for holiday weekends. There are several campground loops, and some include sites that are steps away from the waterfront. The campground garners an impressive 4.7 stars (out of five) on The Dyrt, with campers highlighting the beauty of the campsites overlooking the lake, and that it is quiet and well-maintained. More than 200 Google reviews give the campground an average score of 4.8 stars, also highlighting how well-maintained the facilities are.
Lynx Lake Recreation Area
Located at a 5,600-foot elevation, about seven miles east of Prescott, Arizona, a town full of trails, saloons, and sunshine, is the Lynx Lake Recreation Area, a stunning, 55-acre lake that's located within the larger Prescott National Forest. The lake is popular for boating and fishing (engines under 10 horsepower are permitted), and is stocked with trout from time to time. Hiking and biking trails abound, and the Prescott National Forest is also popular for climbing and caving, with two unusual rock formations to explore. One unique experience is gold panning and rock hounding within Lynx Creek; however, be sure to review the park's guidelines before partaking in this activity.
There are several campgrounds throughout the recreation area and national forest, but Lynx Campground is one of the most popular, with more than 500 reviews on Recreation.gov totaling 4.4 stars on average. Reviews cited the excellent trail network, friendly camp hosts, meticulous grounds, and spotless restroom areas as highlights of the camping spots. The campground is situated near the shoreline of the lake, making it the perfect place for a morning walk with gorgeous views. However, be aware that it does not have RV hookups, so it's best for tent camping. The 35 campsites include fire rings, picnic tables, and grills.
Willow Springs Lake Recreation Area
Another gem in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is Willow Springs Lake Recreation Area, a 150-acre, man-made lake resting at a 7,600-foot elevation. The lake was created in 1966 and is regularly stocked with trout, drawing anglers and boaters (under 10 horsepower engines are permitted). The national forest has thousands of miles of trails to explore, and is also an excellent place for stargazing.
The Sinkhole Campground garners 4.5 stars on Recreation.gov for its maintenance, cleanliness, and large driveway spaces. There are gas motor restrictions on the lake, ensuring a quiet, peaceful experience in a ponderosa pine forest. Be aware that the sites aren't waterfront, but it is a short walk to the lake. The General Cook Trail is a popular hiking trail that was once used for military supplies, and stretches about 59 miles.
The Sinkhole campground is located within a mile of this trail, but other campgrounds are found along the way for those taking a multi-day hike. Sinkhole Campground reservations are available on some sites in advance, but others are first-come, first-served. Heavy rains are possible during July and August, so plan accordingly. The campground is located near Forest Lakes, Arizona, about a two-hour drive from Phoenix.
Kaibab Lake Campground
Just 60 miles south of the Grand Canyon National Park is the Kaibab National Forest, a sprawling, 1.6 million-acre park in Northern Arizona that offers a quiet alternative to some of the more crowded campgrounds. It's not uncommon for bison to roam in the northern portion of this forest, as well as elk, which have been spotted near the Kaibab Lake Campground. The 45-acre lake is tucked away on the Colorado Plateau at a 6,800-foot elevation and has excellent fishing for crappie, bass, and trout.
The Kaibab Lake Campground is located near Williams, Arizona (about a 2.5-hour drive north of Phoenix) and consists of 67 sites near the shores of the lake. More than 400 reviewers on Recreation.gov gave the campground an average of 4.6 stars, citing the spacious campsites, clean facilities and friendly camp hosts. Please note that as the Dragon Bravo fires impacted the national forest, and as of fall 2025 remained temporarily closed. Check back in with the park for updates on when they will reopen before your trip.
Lyman Lake State Park
Located just an hour and 30-minute drive to the Petrified Forest, a unique national park that is one of Arizona's lesser-known gem, that is known for its Triassic fossils, is Lyman Lake State Park. The crown jewel of the park is the 1,500-acre reservoir that's fed by the melting snow of two nearby mountains. The lake doesn't have restrictions on boating size, so it's popular for water-skiing, boating, and fishing. The park is also home to hiking trails, including the Peninsula Petroglyph Trail, a short (less than one mile) moderate hike to more than 200 petroglyphs (rock art), which were created by the Hopi people.
The Lyman Lake Campground is close to St. Johns, Arizona, and gets 4.5 stars from The Dyrt (a campground review site), with users gushing about the spacious site, amazing lake views and incredible stargazing. Many of the 56 sites are perched right near the water, with some offering RV hookups. There's no limit on RV size, and hiking trails are easily accessible from the campground. Rustic cabins are also available with bunk beds that can sleep up to four people.
Methodology
There are a lot of variables when trying to find the best lake parks in Arizona, including campground size, location, convenience, and cleanliness. While some campers might want solitude, seclusion, and basic facilities, others might be looking for more creature comforts. In choosing this list of the five best lake camping spots in Arizona, we considered both camping types and combed over reviews from campers on the Dyrt, Google Reviews, and Recreation.gov.
To narrow the list, we also excluded private campgrounds, as these are often located near state and national parks but can be more limited in the number of reviews available. All of the camping spots on this list were in close proximity to a lake, or lakefront, and received an average of 4.4 stars or higher on average. We looked for campgrounds that had an ample amount of amenities, extensive hiking trails, and well-maintained facilities. We searched for campgrounds throughout the state to provide some variety in the camping regions available for readers.