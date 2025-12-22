The 5 Best Lake Camping Spots In Arizona, According To Reviews

Although the Grand Canyon is the shining jewel in Arizona, if you've "been there, done that," there are a number of fabulous national forests and state parks that see fewer crowds and fabulous lakeside activities. You'll find many high-elevation lakes, peaceful desert, gorgeous pine forests, and plateaus with loads of hiking trails, plus unique features like rock climbing, caving, and historical sites. These parks make for incredible camping experiences just steps away from the water, plus, there's some unbelievable stargazing to boot.

Some lake parks limit motor size for noise and water clarity, making them perfect for kayaking and canoeing, while others are best suited for boating and waterskiing. Campgrounds vary wildly as well: with some smaller campgrounds geared toward tent camping and seclusion, and others providing full electric hookups for RVers. Across the state of Arizona, there are five lake camping spots that stand out among the others and consistently earn high marks in traveler reviews.