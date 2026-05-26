The Once-Thriving Yet Short-Lived Airline Millennials Still Remember

As millennials sit down in an airplane seat, squished into a small space, fumbling around for a credit card with which to purchase food, they may recall an airline that was dedicated to luxury business travel. While they may never have flown on it, this airline was a thriving, but short-lived dream. Eos Airlines, later simply called Eos, once flew from London's Stansted to New York's John F. Kennedy and back, and looked to expand beyond. Named after Eos, the Greek goddess of dawn, it was started by former British Airways Director of Strategy Dave Spurlock in 2004. It launched its maiden flight the following year.

The idea of Eos was to provide a business-class-only airline to cater to travelers who wanted to work and relax in comfort, with lots of space. The airline had six Boeing 757-200s and a single back-and-forth route. However, it only lasted until 2008. It was among several airlines to declare bankruptcy that year, like Aloha Air, ATA Airlines, and Skybus Airlines. With plans to expand around the world, Eos was a loss that younger generations may not even know about — though they'll likely have their own stories to tell about the collapse of companies like Spirit Airlines, shutting down in 2026 and leaving travelers with fewer options.