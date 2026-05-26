The Once-Thriving Yet Short-Lived Airline Millennials Still Remember
As millennials sit down in an airplane seat, squished into a small space, fumbling around for a credit card with which to purchase food, they may recall an airline that was dedicated to luxury business travel. While they may never have flown on it, this airline was a thriving, but short-lived dream. Eos Airlines, later simply called Eos, once flew from London's Stansted to New York's John F. Kennedy and back, and looked to expand beyond. Named after Eos, the Greek goddess of dawn, it was started by former British Airways Director of Strategy Dave Spurlock in 2004. It launched its maiden flight the following year.
The idea of Eos was to provide a business-class-only airline to cater to travelers who wanted to work and relax in comfort, with lots of space. The airline had six Boeing 757-200s and a single back-and-forth route. However, it only lasted until 2008. It was among several airlines to declare bankruptcy that year, like Aloha Air, ATA Airlines, and Skybus Airlines. With plans to expand around the world, Eos was a loss that younger generations may not even know about — though they'll likely have their own stories to tell about the collapse of companies like Spirit Airlines, shutting down in 2026 and leaving travelers with fewer options.
The rise and fall of Eos Airlines
Eos Airlines, which rebranded to Eos with the tagline "Uncrowded. Uncompromising. UNAIRLINE." in 2007, was all about comfort. They catered to business travelers who wanted to relax, work, and even have meetings in the air. Eos flights only had 48 seats, and each one of them could fold down into a bed for those who needed a nap between meetings and cities. Entertainment was offered in the form of DVD units, games, music, and more before the age of in-flight WiFi. In fact, there was a mind-boggling 21 square feet of space per passenger. Though only one route was ever flown, plans were in place to expand into new areas around the country and the world, like Washington D.C., Boston, Paris, and Dubai.
Sadly, the economic downturn and more flexibility from larger airlines caused Eos to declare bankruptcy. The last flight was announced on April 27, 2008, and Eos flew for the final time on April 28. Like Braniff Airways, a company the baby boomer generation may look back at fondly, and other bankrupt airlines that never recovered, millennials have Eos Airlines to remember, and wonder what could have been.