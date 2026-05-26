Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Town With Scenic Lakes, Trails, And Affordable Living

Florida has always had a strong appeal for retirees. The Sunshine State has been attracting more people over the age of 65 than any other in the U.S. since at least 2021. However, a 2026 study found that although Florida saw the highest number of 65-or-older newcomers in 2025 (45,696) out of any state, there were almost just as many (44,881) who left. Does that mean this retiree haven is losing some of its luster? Possibly. And the rising costs of housing and living here may be one of the biggest culprits.

Fortunately, retirees looking for a place to settle and embrace their golden years have many other enticing cities and towns to choose from. Some of these are particularly ideal if you don't have a lot of money waiting for you in retirement. Enfield, a small town in the White Mountains, was named the most affordable small town in New Hampshire by Business Insider in 2015. Over 85% of homes were considered affordable back then, but housing costs have risen in recent years. Despite this, the cost of living here is still 18% below the state average (as of this writing).

Enfield is considered one of the top places to retire in New Hampshire on a budget, making it ideal for budget-conscious travelers as well. It's here, in this quiet and charming small-town setting, where both retirees and travelers can discover an affordable, scenic, and outdoors-led way to enjoy, with access to the water and trails. "Beautiful scenery with lakeview, plenty of outdoor activities, and a welcoming small town community," one resident wrote on Niche. Enfield gets a B grade on the neighborhood ranking platform for cost of living, outdoor activities, housing, family-friendliness, and overall livability — though, like many mountain towns, the outdoors are where Enfield truly shines.