Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Town With Scenic Lakes, Trails, And Affordable Living
Florida has always had a strong appeal for retirees. The Sunshine State has been attracting more people over the age of 65 than any other in the U.S. since at least 2021. However, a 2026 study found that although Florida saw the highest number of 65-or-older newcomers in 2025 (45,696) out of any state, there were almost just as many (44,881) who left. Does that mean this retiree haven is losing some of its luster? Possibly. And the rising costs of housing and living here may be one of the biggest culprits.
Fortunately, retirees looking for a place to settle and embrace their golden years have many other enticing cities and towns to choose from. Some of these are particularly ideal if you don't have a lot of money waiting for you in retirement. Enfield, a small town in the White Mountains, was named the most affordable small town in New Hampshire by Business Insider in 2015. Over 85% of homes were considered affordable back then, but housing costs have risen in recent years. Despite this, the cost of living here is still 18% below the state average (as of this writing).
Enfield is considered one of the top places to retire in New Hampshire on a budget, making it ideal for budget-conscious travelers as well. It's here, in this quiet and charming small-town setting, where both retirees and travelers can discover an affordable, scenic, and outdoors-led way to enjoy, with access to the water and trails. "Beautiful scenery with lakeview, plenty of outdoor activities, and a welcoming small town community," one resident wrote on Niche. Enfield gets a B grade on the neighborhood ranking platform for cost of living, outdoor activities, housing, family-friendliness, and overall livability — though, like many mountain towns, the outdoors are where Enfield truly shines.
Top-notch outdoor scenery and adventures in Enfield
The town of Enfield is located on Mascoma Lake and the Mascoma River, which is where the Shaker community first settled in the early 1760s. Although the Shakers have since left, the beautiful waterways and lakes that won them over remain for retirees and travelers seeking peace among nature. Both the river and lake are popular spots for kayaking and canoeing. The Mascoma River has calm water for paddling upstream for about 5 miles or downstream for 2 miles. You pass maple and fir trees, as well as shorebirds and wetland species. Mascoma Lake, meanwhile, provides almost 1,200 acres of water to paddle and fish. You can reel in rainbow trout, bass, carp, perch, and crappie.
Another good spot for paddling in Enfield is George Pond. While on the water, you can take in views of the Shaker Mountain Range and the changing colors of swamp maple trees. It's also known for attracting wildlife, such as blue herons, otters, and beavers. Crystal Lake, which is only 3.5 miles north of George Pond, is ideal for paddling or swimming. People also enjoy snorkeling in the clear water here. The 401-acre lake also has an island you can boat around on lazy summer days.
Regardless of the season, you may also see many locals and visitors heading to the family-friendly Whaleback Mountain resort, New Hampshire's alpine retreat for year-round adventure. It's only a 15-minute drive from the center of town and offers skiing during the winter, and camps and live music series during the summer and fall. If you're questioning skiing past the age of 65, just remember it's pretty common to keep skiing beyond your 70s and even 80s. Some retirees even consider skiing their "fountain of youth," according to Treeline Review.
Enthralling trails and history around Enfield
Enfield has access to various trails suitable for both travelers and retirees, including one that takes you around Smith Pond, a peaceful nature escape only 10 miles from the center of town. It's about 1.5 to 2 miles long, depending on where you start, with some uphill climbs. Along the way, you'll see lovely views of Smith Pond, walk along a 200-foot-high ridge, encounter the 30-foot Big Dog Falls, and explore old-growth birch forest and wetlands. Another option is the Northern Rail Trail, a multi-use path built along a former railroad bed that runs directly through Enfield. This gentle trek offers scenic views of the lake and mountain range, making it ideal for walking, biking, and leisurely sightseeing in every season.
If you want to learn more about Enfield, visit the Enfield Shaker Museum along the shore of Mascoma Lake. It preserves the area's history with a variety of Shaker exhibits dating between the 1790s and 1920s. You can see traditional sewing desks, old photographs, farming tools, and more. Retirees can also connect with the local community during workshops and events, including outdoor concerts, basket weaving, and tea making. "Really cool history experience, kind people, and a spectacular chapel to tour," wrote a previous visitor.
You can drive to Enfield in about two hours from Portsmouth or Boston. There are some closer cities with regional airports, such as Manchester, which is earning a good reputation among foodies. It's under 1.5 hours away by car and also has the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, which offers cheap flights. Enfield doesn't have any chain hotels, but you can find a couple of bed-and-breakfasts around Mascoma Lake. The Enfield Shaker Museum also has accommodations in its historic Great Stone Dwelling with beautifully restored architecture from the Shaker era.