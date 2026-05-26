Why Mombasa, Kenya Is A No-Go Vacation Destination For 2026

Kenya is one of Africa's true gems. Visitors have long flocked to this East African nation in the hope of not just soaking up its unique culture, but spotting lions, giraffes, elephants, and other majestic creatures on a safari. However, these days, not everyone who arrives in Kenya is there to experience its iconic wildlife. The country has recently seen an uptick in a new kind of traveler — cruise ship passengers — and this has begun to spell trouble for the coastal city of Mombasa, the country's main port of call.

According to Fodor's, 70% of Kenya's coastal visitors go to Mombasa, and their numbers are threatening to overwhelm the city's capacity to host them. This has resulted in pollution, overtaxed infrastructure, traffic, security issues, and more. In fact, things have gotten so bad that Fodor's included Mombasa on its 2026 "No List," the travel guide company's annual compilation of places to reconsider visiting due to the woes of overtourism. Other destinations on the list include Antarctica, the Canary Islands, Glacier National Park, Isola Sacra, Switzerland's Jungfrau Region, Mexico City, and Montmartre in Paris.

Mombasa's inclusion on Fodor's "No List" may surprise some. After all, this historic African port is a bit of a deep cut. It's no European bucket-list destination, and a lot of people may be hard-pressed to even locate it on a map. However, according to Fodor's, Mombasa saw a 164% increase in port traffic in 2024, which "has left the city grappling with depleting resources, overcrowding, poor and congested roads, poor waste management ... plus encroachment that's endangering the shoreline." The Fodor's report also noted how badly planned development has resulted in several dilapidated beachfront buildings and that some visitors are already feeling turned off by these issues.