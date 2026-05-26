Why Mombasa, Kenya Is A No-Go Vacation Destination For 2026
Kenya is one of Africa's true gems. Visitors have long flocked to this East African nation in the hope of not just soaking up its unique culture, but spotting lions, giraffes, elephants, and other majestic creatures on a safari. However, these days, not everyone who arrives in Kenya is there to experience its iconic wildlife. The country has recently seen an uptick in a new kind of traveler — cruise ship passengers — and this has begun to spell trouble for the coastal city of Mombasa, the country's main port of call.
According to Fodor's, 70% of Kenya's coastal visitors go to Mombasa, and their numbers are threatening to overwhelm the city's capacity to host them. This has resulted in pollution, overtaxed infrastructure, traffic, security issues, and more. In fact, things have gotten so bad that Fodor's included Mombasa on its 2026 "No List," the travel guide company's annual compilation of places to reconsider visiting due to the woes of overtourism. Other destinations on the list include Antarctica, the Canary Islands, Glacier National Park, Isola Sacra, Switzerland's Jungfrau Region, Mexico City, and Montmartre in Paris.
Mombasa's inclusion on Fodor's "No List" may surprise some. After all, this historic African port is a bit of a deep cut. It's no European bucket-list destination, and a lot of people may be hard-pressed to even locate it on a map. However, according to Fodor's, Mombasa saw a 164% increase in port traffic in 2024, which "has left the city grappling with depleting resources, overcrowding, poor and congested roads, poor waste management ... plus encroachment that's endangering the shoreline." The Fodor's report also noted how badly planned development has resulted in several dilapidated beachfront buildings and that some visitors are already feeling turned off by these issues.
Mombasa's struggles with sanitation
Sometimes called the "White and Blue City," Mombasa sits on Kenya's Indian Ocean coast and has long been known for its beauty. The settlement was established in 900 A.D. and flourished as a trading hub specializing in ivory, gold, and spices, linking India, China, and Persia with Africa. With its white-sand beaches; the historic Portuguese-built Fort Jesus (a UNESCO World Heritage site); and a fascinating blend of Arabian, Indian, Portuguese, and Swahili cultures as seen in its Old Town, Mombasa is, by any measure, an alluring destination. Today, tourism is a vital part of the local economy, but this supposed lifeblood is now making it a tough place to both visit and live.
Among many issues, Mombasa grapples with severe sanitation problems. "The level of filth being witnessed across Mombasa is utterly heartbreaking. It's beyond intolerable at this point," lamented a visitor on Facebook. This sentiment was echoed on Tripadvisor: "Regret to write but this area has ... become dumping ground for stinking garbbage [sic]. Most of the buildings are in unkempt state," wrote one reviewer of the city's Old Town, while another reported, "The whole place smelled like overflown sewer and worse, if that's possible. Piles of garbage, hordes of flies."
This problem also extends to the coastal areas, as described by local conservationist Dr. Edwin Muinga. "Initially, there were stations for cleaning up sewage everywhere," he told Fodor's, "but today people connect raw sewage into drainage systems and flow directly into the ocean, killing the mangrove and fish." Despite vigorous objections by locals to the National Environment Management Authority and the government, he said nothing had been done to address the problem.
Overcrowding and a lack of security plague Mombasa
The sharp increase in cruise ship visitors has resulted in congested streets and extremely crowded conditions, especially in spots such as Old Town and Nyali Beach. This in turn leads to security concerns, often in the form of muggings and petty theft, though there are hacks that can protect you from pickpockets.
Such incidents have even occurred en masse, such as when passengers of the cruise ship Crystal Symphony were robbed by 50 youths in one of the city's popular tourist areas. Such a flagrant lapse of security is just one of the factors that landed Mombasa on Fodor's most recent "No List" and a big reason you may want to think twice about visiting.
That said, Fodor's insists that its "No List" isn't a call for a boycott. Rather, it's "a gentle but pointed nudge to ease up on a spot for now–not forever–and give a rest to any location that clearly needs a breather." The good news is that there happen to be plenty of terrific alternatives to Mombasa in East Africa. For example, the island of Pemba in the Zanzibar archipelago offers uncrowded tropical perfection, while a stretch of Mozambique's pristine coastline is a stress-free secret paradise.