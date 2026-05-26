The Famous Celebrity And Actress That Founded The Viral Béis Luggage Brand

If you're a seasoned traveler who is active on social media, you've likely heard of Béis. This trendy brand is everywhere online and has made a lasting impression in the travel and luggage world. That said, you might be surprised to learn that the name behind Béis is a star in their own right. Béis is the brainchild of Shay Mitchell, who portrayed Peach Salinger (a brief but arguably memorable role) in "You" and, perhaps most notably, Emily Fields in the hit 2010s series "Pretty Little Liars." The Canadian-born actor and self-proclaimed bag lover founded Béis, named after the Spanish word for beige, in 2018.

In a 2021 interview with Forbes, the celeb explained why she decided to add "entrepreneur" to her resume. Mitchell, an avid jet-setter and the company's Chief Brand Officer, said that she simply could not find the perfect bag for her busy lifestyle and thus, Béis was born. She told the publication, "As I got older, I found more and more that there were no options of chic looking, highly functional AND affordable items in the travel category. This was the white space opportunity that I wanted to carve out with BÉIS."

Now, Béis has amassed over $200 million in sales. In addition to suitcases, the brand makes everything from diaper bags (Mitchell is a mom of two) to gym bags and accessories, largely in neutral colors and pattern-free designs. Speaking to The Business of Fashion in 2023, Mitchell says her brand's success stems from its ability to adapt to the market and listen to its customers. She stated, "whether you're going on a walk, to the gym, to the grocery store or to work, we have a product for you." Despite this, Béis' travel items and luggage remain its best sellers.