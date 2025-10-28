This Affordable Sam's Club Weekender Bag Is The Chic Designer Dupe Travelers Are Calling A Must-Have
To a budgeter, dupes are one of life's greatest gifts. This is especially true for the savvy traveler, who will know that a reliable travel bag can either make or break a weekend escape. From squeezing in essentials to keeping your passport accessible and getting through airport security with ease, finding a bag that balances form and function without costing a fortune can feel like an impossible task sometimes.
And while not high on the priority list, you want a bag that looks good too — who says practicality can't be stylish? This is where Sam's Club's Member's Mark Weekender Travel Bag comes in. This affordable weekender has been turning heads for its minimalist design that rivals high-end travel bags, such as the Béis Weekender. Made from a durable cotton-linen blend, it looks luxe while still standing up to the wear and tear of frequent travel. What's better than a dupe that actually works? The bag is full of well-thought-out sections, like a separate bottom compartment for shoes, a zip pocket for smaller items, a removable shoulder strap, and a back strap.
Sam's Club is the go-to retailer for shoppers in search of a great deal and is popular for offering members-only deals on high-quality brands. Over the years, it has amassed a cult following of savvy shoppers, so if they say something is good, you should listen. And with over 500 reviews averaging 4.7 out of five stars, and one shopper describing it as the "perfect travel bag," this product is attracting eyes for a reason.
The Sam's Club weekender bag is a standout for travelers
The Member's Mark Weekender Travel Bag is available in two sizes to suit different travel needs. The main bag, priced at $55 (prices accurate as of this writing), measures 19.5 inches wide, 10.2 inches high, and 16.3 inches deep, so it's spacious enough for weekend essentials or even a slightly longer vacation, if you pack thoughtfully like Marie Kondo. The mini version, at $47.83, is slightly smaller at roughly 18 by 9 by 15 inches, ideal for lighter packing or quick overnight trips. For context, the similar-looking Béis Weekender currently retails at $108.
Both bags are sturdy (strong enough to withstand any TSA rummaging) and are made from a durable canvas fabric, so they look good, too. One reviewer praised the Sam's Club dupe, noting that it's small enough to fit under airplane seats but still offers ample room for packing weekend essentials. And with multiple neutral colors (plus an additional hot pink) to choose from, this bag is the perfect companion for your next vacation. If you're ready to add this item to your cart, consider also looking out for the Sam's Club waterproof backpack cooler, perfect for lake days.