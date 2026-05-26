Between Eugene And Salem Is Oregon's Underrated Birdwatching Refuge Full Of Trails And Canada Geese

When it comes to birdwatching havens, states like Texas, Florida, and California often top the list, largely due to destinations such as the Everglades National Park and Point Reyes National Seashore. But birders out and about to spot their feathered friends aren't just limited to these headliner spots — or states. In fact, those who are willing to look beyond them can find both untapped and more peaceful reserves with plenty of species to add to their birder's logbook. Case in point: the expansive 5700-acre William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge (or Finley NWR) of Oregon.

Nestled in the bucolic Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region that's just as scenic as Napa, this less-trodden sanctuary is a favored haunt for roughly 260 avian species — all thanks to its lush mix of habitats and position along the migratory corridor known as the Pacific Flyway. Wildlife and nature lovers can explore the ecosystem on the reserve's over 12 miles of trails or take the easier route via a 5.5-mile auto-tour gravel road. "Long trails, short trails, driving tour, picnic spots, bird watching, elk spotting, peace and quiet. There is something for everyone here!" shares one Google reviewer.

The William L. Finley Wildlife Refuge is part of the larger Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, and protects some of the last remaining portions of the region's wetland prairie and upland oak savannas. Designated in 1964, the refuge was primarily created to protect the wintering grounds of the dusky Canada Goose, whose habitats were affected by farming and a major earthquake that damaged the species' nesting grounds in Alaska. This preservation effort gave them a safe space to stay warm in winter and helped their dwindling populations survive, while also providing habitats for over 400 other species that call this park home.