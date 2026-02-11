The Pacific Northwest's 5 Best College Towns To Visit
If you're looking for a great vacation spot this year and want to avoid more popular, over-touristed destinations, consider a college town. While there's nothing wrong with exploring well-known places, you might find that these towns can scratch a similar travel itch thanks to their lively atmospheres, unique blends of cultures, and fun activities. Plus, they're often walkable, full of a strong sense of community, and bubbling with new ideas.
Needless to say, there are many college towns out there that deserve time in the spotlight. Today, we're going to zoom in on those located in the Pacific Northwest, including the states of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. This area shines because of its proximity to nature — perfect for those seeking an adventure that combines city living and outdoor recreation. Culturally, this region has a creative and sustainable mindset that stands out in places like these quirky art communities along the Oregon Coast and the neighborhoods around universities.
To complete a list of the Pacific Northwest's five best college towns to visit, we looked for locales with something special to offer visitors. We also considered the needs of a wide range of travelers, from those seeking luxury to those who appreciate history, culture, and adventure.
Corvallis, Oregon
Home to Oregon State University, Corvallis is nestled between the coast and wine country. According to Visit Corvallis, the area has become a well-known "nature-friendly city" through a long history of government regulation and citizen participation. The community gives residents and travelers options to reduce their carbon footprints through eco-conscious initiatives like a local network of biking paths and free public transportation.
Established in 1858, Oregon State University is another focal point of Corvallis. This is a place where students can pursue research and degrees in subjects such as environmental science, engineering, and liberal arts. The campus features classic collegiate details like columns and arches, but the grounds also have modern buildings with contemporary, elegant, and eco-friendly designs. While sightseeing at the university, don't forget to stop by the Fairbanks Gallery of Art, which exhibits visual works created by contemporary artists.
Throughout Corvallis, you can also find several sculptures and statues in places like Central Park. There, look for "The Ballerina," which features a beautiful dancer, and "Clever Disguise," which looks like a man in a long coat (but isn't). If you're in town from April to November, visiting the farmers' market is one of the best things to do in Corvallis. Local vendors gather to sell everything from eggs to baked goods and crafts.
Ellensburg, Washington
Ellensburg was settled in the gorgeous Kittitas Valley, surrounded by rolling hills and the majestic Cascade Mountains. Home to Central Washington University, this college town is often described as a quirky and outdoorsy place perfect for a weekend getaway.
Ellensburg has a huge arts and culture scene, from art galleries to murals. For some of the best art exhibits in town, don't forget to stop at Gallery One, which has plenty of exhibitions, events, and workshops to keep you creative. For something a little different, head to Dick and Jane's Spot, a house decorated with 10,000 bottle caps and reflector pieces. On the lawn, peruse the creations of more than 40 Northwestern artists. But one of the biggest draws to the area is the Ellensburg Rodeo, which happens every Labor Day weekend and features events like Xtreme Bulls and the Ellensburg Rodeo Queen Pageant.
Visitors also flock here for the town's deep connection to nature, enjoying activities like camping, fishing, and wildlife watching at nearby recreation sites like the Yakama River Canyon. You can tube down the river or explore the canyon via the Umtanum Canyon Trail. When you've worked up an appetite outside, TripAdvisor recommends the Ellensburg Pasta Company, which has elegantly plated meals and elevated drinks. Alternatively, try the Cornerstone Italian Kitchen, which has specialty pizzas, or the Red Horse Drive-In for a 50's diner experience.
Moscow, Idaho
The University of Idaho in Moscow provides a distinctive college-town vibe that feels a bit more varied compared to many other Pacific Northwest options. For travelers, this university generally offers a supportive and accepting space, with diverse student-run clubs operating.
The university also has one of the most gorgeous campuses on this list. One of their most ambitious goals is to become the "West's premier residential campus" with an extensive long-term building plan set to be completed by 2050. A notable building on campus that is in for refresh is the Hartung Theater. Built in the 70's, it will get several accessibility upgrades. Don't miss out on the gorgeous University of Idaho Library, which holds an extensive collection of historical documents and manuscripts, as well as an international jazz collection.
Moscow also holds the prestigious Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, which generally takes place in April. This event features concerts, workshops, and other exhibits that are sure to thrill any jazz enthusiast. History lovers will enjoy the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, which preserves Native American history through exhibits, while outdoor adventurers might enjoy the Arboretum and Botanical Garden or the Latah Trail Bike Path.
Spokane, Washington
Spokane is one of those cities that blends nature and urban convenience. In addition to being the home of Washington State University, it has all kinds of delicious high-end restaurants and luxury hotels. The Davenport Hotel, rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, is conveniently located downtown and offers amenities such as a spa. If you're looking for a luxury stay, you can't go wrong with this college town.
This Washington State University campus primarily focuses on healthcare and other health sciences, so during your visit, you may see a lot of nursing or pharmaceutical students. Hang out at the Spokane Academic Library, the bookstore, or take a scenic walk on the campus grounds. Spokane is also home to Gonzaga University, and its campus is connected to the Spokane River Centennial Trail, which goes along the river.
Downtown is particularly lively, with a walkable riverfront park and restored buildings with cute shops and cafes. Don't miss the Looff Carousel and the Numerica Skyride cablecar, which goes over the Spokane Falls. Skate along the Numerica Skate Ribbon, on ice in the winter and with wheels in the summer. Or, take in some breathtaking views at the Gesa Pavilion. Alternatively, explore some of Spokane's iconic waterfalls, scenic trails, and urban parks.
Eugene, Oregon
Some Redditors praise Eugene as one of the nation's top college towns for sports, but its outstanding balance of academics, culture, access to the outdoors, and culinary experiences sets it apart, as well. Home to the University of Oregon, Eugene is a great place to visit for those looking for a bit of adventure since its proximity to the Cascades offers many opportunities to see waterfalls and access to a scenic bikeway through Oregon wine country. It's also an hour and fifteen minutes away from the Willamette Pass Ski Resort.
Track is huge here, which is one reason why Eugene is called the running capital of the world. Hayward Field at the University of Oregon hosts Track Town USA every year, where athletes compete in all kinds of track and field events, including marathons and relays. In fact, the history of track runs far deeper than you might think, since Bill Bowerman invented the very first Nike shoe at the University of Oregon. Today, you can visit a recreation of his workshop at Hayward Hall or view a collection of Nike shoes at the Graduate Eugene Hotel.
Italian food is huge here, with establishments like Beppe and Gianni's Trattoria, which serves options like Pappardelle Con Carne and Capelli D' Angelo Alla Mediterranea. Others may enjoy Rye for its American and European flavors, featuring classic cocktails and local spirits. For something a bit more upscale, try Sweet Waters On The River, which serves French cuisine at its finest.
Methodology
To select these five college towns, we focused on locations that embody the essence of the Pacific Northwest via their nearby natural areas and vibrant social scenes. Each option also offers a unique experience.
For example, Corvallis, Oregon, was selected for its relaxed atmosphere and bike-friendly streets, while Moscow, Idaho, stood out as a hub for jazz music. In Washington, Ellensburg offers a rustic experience along the Yakima River Canyon, whereas Spokane shines as an upscale area with luxury hotels and dining options. Finally, sporty sightseers were in mind when including Eugene, Oregon, a city that hosts world-famous track meets and shares glimpses into the Nike brand's history.
Curious to discover more academically inclined destinations? Check out the overall best American college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun.