The Pacific Northwest's 5 Best College Towns To Visit

If you're looking for a great vacation spot this year and want to avoid more popular, over-touristed destinations, consider a college town. While there's nothing wrong with exploring well-known places, you might find that these towns can scratch a similar travel itch thanks to their lively atmospheres, unique blends of cultures, and fun activities. Plus, they're often walkable, full of a strong sense of community, and bubbling with new ideas.

Needless to say, there are many college towns out there that deserve time in the spotlight. Today, we're going to zoom in on those located in the Pacific Northwest, including the states of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. This area shines because of its proximity to nature — perfect for those seeking an adventure that combines city living and outdoor recreation. Culturally, this region has a creative and sustainable mindset that stands out in places like these quirky art communities along the Oregon Coast and the neighborhoods around universities.

To complete a list of the Pacific Northwest's five best college towns to visit, we looked for locales with something special to offer visitors. We also considered the needs of a wide range of travelers, from those seeking luxury to those who appreciate history, culture, and adventure.