This Cruise Line Is Changing Its Logo And Brand, And Travelers Are Slowly Starting To Notice

Every now and then, a prominent airline, tour operator, or cruise line goes through a rebranding. This might mostly pass under the radar for some — a simple tweak to a logo or modernization of a tagline. But for others, rebranding can draw more attention to the company. This is the case for Atlas Ocean Voyages, a cruise line that specializes in all-inclusive luxury yachts, known for reaching far-flung destinations around the world.

Atlas Ocean Voyages has made changes to its logo and branding to better reflect its focus on luxuriously boutique cruising. It also intends to highlight the cruise line's expertise in curating thought-provoking journeys. "Atlas believes that travel should foster meaningful connections between travelers, the people they meet, and the world itself," says James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages, in an official press release. "This brand evolution is not a reinvention; it articulates what has always made Atlas unique, reflecting our world-class fleet, intimate scale, and the transformative moments that define each voyage."

The rebrand includes changes to three main elements of Atlas Ocean Voyages' identity. Visually, the cruise line now has a new brand mark, logo, color palette, typography, and photographic style that feels more modern. Atlas has also changed its messaging to emphasize discovering incredible places while enjoying top-tier hospitality. Finally, its Brand DNA has been updated to better reflect its ability to provide "deeply personal, transformative experiences" for travelers cruising on its luxury yachts. This includes focusing more on tangible and emotional aspects like intimacy, immersion, design, and community.